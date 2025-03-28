MALK Plant Milk Masters In-Store Retail

Ryan Rouse has a formula for scaling physical retail sales. First penetrate niche markets, he says, then leverage that success into mainstream chains.

He does that with MALK Organics, an Austin, Texas-based plant milk provider. Ryan is MALK’s president, having launched and exited a meal-delivery business and served in executive roles of other consumer brands.

Our recent conversation focused on retail tactics — packaging, pricing, marketing, and more.

The entire audio is embedded below. The transcript is edited for clarity and length.

Eric Bandholz: Give us a rundown of what you do.

Ryan Rouse: I’m the president of MALK Organics, a plant-based milk company, overseeing sales, marketing, and data. I joined almost a year ago. MALK was founded in 2015 by a woman who began making the product in her home and selling it at farmers’ markets. I saw the potential, so I joined the team.

The plant-based milk category grew with the popularity of brands such as Oatly. Initially, the messaging around plant-based milk was that it’s a healthy alternative to dairy, but if you look at some of the ingredients, they aren’t necessarily good for you. Many companies present plant-based products as inherently healthy, but often that’s not the case.

For MALK, the foundation has always been about organic, clean ingredients. The original premise was to create a healthy and delicious plant-based milk option.

MALK gained traction with health-conscious consumers who appreciated this clean-label approach. Over time, competitors have entered the space, but we’ve stayed committed to our founding principles.

Before MALK, I spent 14 years in finance and then co-founded Factor, a meal delivery company, in 2013. It sold in 2020. I left the day-to-day in 2017 and have since worked with various consumer businesses, mainly in the food and beverage space.

I’ve taken on multiple roles: in-house, as a consultant, and full-time. My most recent position pre-MALK was at HighKey, a keto cookie company, where I was CMO and later CEO.

Bandholz: MALK’s prices are higher than other brands.

Rouse: Pricing comes down to logic versus emotion. Consumers are often emotional about their choices and do not always focus on cost.

For example, we didn’t think it was a big deal when MALK transitioned to natural flavors because the ingredients were still clean. However, some customers felt betrayed. Emotionally, they viewed any change negatively, even though it didn’t affect the quality.

That said, we’re one of the few companies offering a clean-label, organic, plant-based milk. Despite the premium price, we continue to experience high demand and increasing sales.

The plant-based milk category is generally declining, but MALK is growing. Being early to market was key to this growth. Timing is everything. Oatly did a great job of popularizing plant-based milk, but consumers started turning labels around and questioning the ingredients over time. That’s when they found us.

It would be much harder today to gain traction at this price point, especially with other competitors established in the market.

Bandholz: You’ve grown through physical retail channels. How did you build and scale that program?

Rouse: Our approach followed the traditional playbook for better-for-you products. We started with natural-food retailers such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Natural Grocers. These stores attract customers willing to pay a premium for healthier products, and their wholesale buyers understand what consumers look for.

We gained traction there with our almond and oat milks and used that success to penetrate conventional retailers such as Kroger, Albertsons, and Target.

Bandholz: What drives your retail sell-through?

Rouse: Packaging is crucial. It might not matter as much in direct-to-consumer, but it’s everything on the shelf. A product’s packaging must stand out and clearly communicate the benefits. Shoppers are walking the aisles with high intent to purchase; packaging needs to catch their eye.

Focusing marketing dollars close to the point of sale is essential for an early-stage brand. Packaging and in-store marketing materials — shelf tags, bottle neck hangers, end-of-aisle displays — grab consumers’ attention when they’re already shopping.

Discounting can boost sales, but it’s often unnecessary. The closer you can get to the point of sale, the better.

Bandholz: How do you approach branding, especially with packaging, to stand out?

Rouse: It depends on the category, how bold you want to be, and how much you want to differentiate from competitors. But above all, your promise must be clear.

Think of it like online conversion rate optimization. It’s not just about changing the button color — there’s more to it. It’s about the headline, the copy, and the main image.

What matters most is your value proposition. If you offer something genuinely different, communicate it instantly.

Then comes packaging design: What other attributes can you highlight that resonate with consumers? What’s your unique promise that sets you apart?

It’s basic copywriting — be clear and concise. If a label or seal conveys the benefits, even better. For example, the organic label is instantly recognizable. Display it prominently on your packaging.

Bandholz: Where can people connect with you?

Rouse: MalkOrganics.com. I’m on X and LinkedIn.