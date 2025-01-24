Protein Bar Founder Thrives in a Crowded Field

According to Will Nitze, founder and CEO of IQBAR, success in a competitive market requires finding its uncompetitive niches. He did that with his flagship protein bar, which is plant-based, low-sugar, and plainly labeled. That was seven years ago when he launched the company with a $75,000 Kickstarter campaign.

Fast forward to 2025, and IQBAR also makes IQMIX (hydration) and IQJOE (coffee). All promote brain health without competing against each other.

Will and I recently discussed his journey, from the initial capital raise to scaling revenue, adding products, and managing wholesale channels. The entire audio of our conversation is embedded below. The transcript is edited for clarity and length.

Eric Bandholz: Give us a quick rundown of who you are.

Will Nitze: I am the founder and CEO of IQBAR. Our hero product is nutritional bars, but we also make IQMIX for hydration and IQJOE for instant coffee. Roughly 55% of our revenue is wholesale; our direct-to-consumer ecommerce site and Amazon account for the balance. We’ve raised just under $10 million since our launch seven years ago.

Bandholz: How do you stand out in such a competitive market?

Nitze: The key is breaking down the competition into subcategories. In the protein bar market, the saturated category is animal-based ingredients. But when you focus on plant protein, low sugar, and clean labels, you can carve out a space with much less competition but still substantial. It’s about finding the uncompetitive niches within the broader competitive landscape.

I got into this space as a personal passion. I was dissatisfied with my software job and began exploring low-carb diets, eventually landing on keto. I was especially interested in brain food and noticed that, at the time, no one was offering ready-to-eat options. Most brain nutrition comes in pill or powder form. I launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised $75,000, validating the concept. From there, we pivoted based on customer feedback, focusing on protein and clean labels.

The brain angle is useful and differentiated, but it’s the deal closer, not the deal opener. People shop our products based on the protein count — where it came from and how complete it is — and then sugar.

Our strategy has been to expand the product line without cannibalizing our core bar product. Many brands extend their product lines in ways that compete with their existing items, like moving from bars to peanut butter cups. We wanted our new products — hydration and coffee — to complement our bars, aligning with our brain and body nutrition mission but not competing. We also considered shelf stability and ease of production.

Bandholz: You have just nine employees. How do you maintain such a lean team while scaling?

Nitze: Recognizing my weaknesses is essential. I’m not great at hiring, so I rely on a trusted circle. My wife is our chief marketing officer and head of ecommerce. I keep a close connection with everyone on the team. We use external agencies for pay-per-click ads, search engine optimization, and Amazon management. We work closely with these partners and our manufacturer to keep things running smoothly with fewer full-time employees.

We never commit to long-term agency contracts without an exit clause. Most agencies operate on annual terms, but we ensure we can leave with 30- or 60-day notice. We’ve worked with our Amazon agency for over two years; they know our business inside out. We implemented a bonus structure for them to incentivize performance. This deal worked well for both sides, as it aligns their goals with ours.

Bandholz: How did you develop your wholesale strategy?

Nitze: Again, our business will be 55% wholesale this year. We believe in an omnichannel approach, especially brick-and-mortar retail. Digital-first is essential for building credibility in the retail world. We can show prospective retailers data from our ecommerce site, such as the number of customers in their trade area. Brokers play a key role in retail growth, especially those connected with large chains, such as Walmart and Costco.

The key is to work with retailers who pay quickly. Amazon, for example, pays every two weeks. Beyond that, raising money is crucial. Some people idolize bootstrapping, but raising funds allows you to scale quickly. In the early stages, you need capital to fund inventory, which becomes the backbone of your business. Another key is having a high gross margin, which allows you to reinvest into more inventory. Ultimately, scaling up helps maintain cash flow.

Bandholz: Was it hard finding a manufacturer?

Nitze: It was a challenge. Our first co-packer — the company making the food and packaging and labeling it — was great for small volumes but couldn’t scale. Eventually, we switched to a co-packer that could handle higher volumes. This process was painful, as it meant quality control disruptions. But once we found the right partner, we could scale significantly. Now, we have a co-packer that can manage millions of units annually, and that’s been critical to our growth.

Bandholz: Where can people contact you?

Nitze: Reach me through our website, EatIQBar.com, or LinkedIn.