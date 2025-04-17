New Ecommerce Tools: April 17, 2025

We publish a rundown each week of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on tools to reduce tariff exposure, influencer marketing, installment payments, shipping, logistics platforms, and conversational AI for customer service.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

PolyAI unveils Agent Studio with generative AI for customer service. PolyAI, a provider of AI agents for enterprise customer service, has launched its latest version of Agent Studio, a voice-first omnichannel platform for conversational AI. The platform offers safety features while providing new agent control and self-service capabilities. Users can provide feedback on agent behavior, knowledge, and speech recognition performance to train models to react best for their customers. Analytics confirm tuning choices and deliver deep-dive conversational review.

Swap launches service for tariff reduction. Swap, a backend connector of operating systems, has unveiled Clear by Swap Global, a tariff reduction service. According to Swap, the service partners with brands to reduce exposure to tariffs through leveraging a B2B2C model and provides customers 2-day delivery from U.K. and E.U. warehouses. Partners utilize a streamlined invoicing platform and end-to-end setup to ensure all U.S. operations are structured for customs, tax, and legal compliance.

eBay releases simplified mobile selling tool with Magical Listing AI technology. eBay has simplified the listing experience, integrating its Magical Listing technology with a guided, mobile-friendly flow to improve the ease, speed, and quality of listing creation. The new experience starts with photos and a title and leverages AI automation, maximizing image match and inference capabilities to suggest product details and suitable categories, so sellers can review and approve content and list more quickly.

Sprout Social launches AI-powered updates to its influencer marketing platform. Sprout Social, a social media management platform, has released its updated influencer marketing tool. Sprout Social Influencer Marketing features a refreshed design, AI-driven natural language discovery, and data analysis. Updated features include AI-powered creator search, Creator Lists, Brand Fit Score, and customizable brand safety reporting. Sprout’s search is now topic-led to match how networks serve content, enabling brands to identify creators to foster partnerships quickly.

iDenfy launches a know-your-customer identity plugin for Shopify. iDenfy, an identity verification provider, has introduced its new “Know Your Customer” tool for Shopify merchants. According to iDenfy, the app is a no-code solution for merchants who don’t want to build an ID verification tool from scratch. iDenfy’s integration provides businesses with an automated verification system that ensures compliance while reducing fraud risks, helping save time and money on integration and management.

Affirm and Shopify accelerate global expansion of Shop Pay Installments. Affirm, a buy-now, pay-later network, and Shopify are accelerating the international expansion plans of Shop Pay Installments, exclusively powered by Affirm. Shop Pay Installments will become available to Shopify merchants in Canada and the U.K. this summer, with cross-border commerce capabilities between the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. to follow. The companies will expand to Australia and Western Europe next, starting with France, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Temu and PlentyOne partner to streamline global expansion for sellers. China-based marketplace Temu has reached a collaborative agreement with PlentyOne, an ecommerce enterprise resource planning provider, to help sellers expand into international markets. With the implementation of PlentyOne’s marketplace infrastructure, Temu’s vendors can improve their efficiency across operational facets such as inventory management and order fulfillment while exploring new avenues for global market expansion. Vendors within the PlentyOne network gain access to Temu’s marketing and logistics capabilities.

UPS introduces Ground Saver and Ground with Freight Pricing. UPS has introduced two ground shipping options: Ground Saver and Ground with Freight Pricing. Ground Saver is an economical shipping option that takes a day or two longer than regular UPS Ground service. Ground with Freight Pricing is for businesses with shipments over 150 pounds looking for small package reliability while saving money compared to traditional less-than-truckload carriers, with no additional costs for lift-gate, inside delivery, or pallet weight.

Warp launches FlowSkip, unifying B2B and D2C freight. Warp, a middle-mile logistics provider, has launched FlowSkip, a freight service combining B2B and D2C shipments through a shared cross-dock and truck network. According to Warp, by leveraging zone-skip routing and real-time orchestration, FlowSkip improves speed, reduces costs, and unlocks efficiencies. For D2C shipments, FlowSkip utilizes zone-skip trucks to bypass legacy parcel sortation networks. Retailers and apparel brands use FlowSkip to streamline store replenishment and wholesale less-than-truckload orders.

JD.com launches retail platform Joybuy in London. China-based ecommerce giant JD.com has launched its retail platform, Joybuy, in London as part of its international expansion. Joybuy provides a range of products, including daily essentials, beauty items, electronics, and home goods from domestic and global brands. Joybuy features promotions such as discounts, free shipping, and options for same-day or next-day delivery. The platform is undergoing a soft launch with select users while it recruits merchants.

Amazon Freight launches less-than-truckload inbound shipping. Amazon Freight is now offering less-than-truckload services to customers shipping inbound to Amazon’s facilities. Businesses with shipments that won’t fill an entire trailer can book a portion, depending on the space they need. Like Amazon Freight FTL (full truckload), Freight’s LTL inbound offering utilizes the Amazon network, including 60,000 trailers and advanced tech capabilities. Access LTL and FTL via the self-service portal.