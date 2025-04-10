New Ecommerce Tools: April 10, 2025

Every week we publish a curated digest of new products and services that could help ecommerce merchants. This installment covers new initiatives from Amazon, PayPal, Doola, Appriss Retail, DHL, Temu, Visa, Spire, Best Buy, and more.

New Tools for Merchants

Amazon launches “Buy for Me” feature to purchase products from other brands’ sites. Amazon is testing a new feature in the Amazon Shopping app. “Buy for Me” helps shoppers discover and purchase select products from other brands’ sites if they are not sold in Amazon’s store. Buy for Me is live in the Amazon Shopping app on iOS and Android for select consumers for a limited number of brands and products.

PayPal Launches ads platform in the U.K. PayPal Ads has launched in the U.K., delivering personalized ads to shoppers based on their past purchases to improve sales and the shopping experience. PayPal Ads will deliver insights based on shopping intent and transaction data, allowing brands to optimize ad messaging and full-funnel campaigns.

Doola launches Business-in-a-Box for E-commerce. Doola, a developer of all-in-one business portals, has launched Business-in-a-Box for E-Commerce. According to Doola, the tool brings the back-end of ecommerce into one place for sellers by providing limited liability corporation formation, a registered agent service, a virtual business address, an employer tax I.D., a U.S. business bank account, phone number, and payment processor through its partners, bookkeeping, business tax filings, sales tax compliance, business analytics, free U.S. tax consultations, and more.

Appriss Retail introduces returns fraud tool for Shopify. Appriss Retail, a provider of tools to combat returns and claims fraud, has announced an integration with Shopify. The integration equips Shopify merchants with features to protect against returns and claims fraud across all channels. Appriss Retail states it can prevent fraudulent claims and minimize returns, leading to better profitability. The Appriss Retail Returns & Claims App integrates with the Shopify POS app or through a company’s commerce engine.

DHL and Temu partner to support local businesses. DHL Group, the global logistics company, has partnered with ecommerce marketplace Temu. The agreement aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises in established and growth markets in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. As part of the agreement, DHL Group will support Temu’s operations in Europe, including its local-to-local model, which enables local merchandise partners to sell on its platform with local fulfillment.

Visa upgrades Authorize.net, Unified Checkout, ARIC Risk Hub. Visa has expanded its value-added services with three upgrades: reimagined Authorize.net, Unified Checkout, and the ARIC Risk Hub. The new Authorize.net platform features a streamlined user interface and AI capabilities to help businesses analyze data, summarize insights, and identify trends. Part of the Visa Acceptance Solutions platform, Unified Checkout orchestrates over 25 card and alternative payment options. Powered by Visa’s acquisition of Featurespace, the ARIC Risk Hub is a fraud-fighting platform.

Spire launches Pay with Spire, a merchant-branded pay-by-bank POS solution. Spire, a payment solution provider, has launched the Pay with Spire platform, leveraging the Discover Network to deliver a merchant-branded Automated Clearing House payment service at the point of sale with no integration required. Designed for seamless transactions across point-of-sale systems, digital wallets, in-app purchases, and online environments, Pay with Spire reduces merchant processing costs by 50-90%, according to Spire, while offering customers a secure, bank-linked payment option and over 55,000 merchant locations.

Best Buy debuts creator program and shoppable storefronts. Best Buy has announced a platform to partner with influencers and creators. The program introduces storefronts wherein consumers can shop the latest tech from their favorite influencers and creators, who earn a commission on sales referred through their storefront, with no cap.

Clearco and Cavela partner to help brands optimize vendor sourcing and funding. Clearco, a provider of growth capital for ecommerce companies, has partnered with Cavela, an AI platform to automate product sourcing. The partnership combines Cavela’s private network of over 200,000 suppliers across 40 countries with Clearco’s funding. According to Clearco, the collaboration streamlines ecommerce efficiency with suppliers while providing working capital to fund invoices.

Trustfull launches login solution to combat account takeovers. Trustfull, a developer of identity intelligence for fraud prevention, has launched its login solution, which analyzes behavioral and device-related signals to combat account takeover fraud. Trustfull captures the user’s behavioral patterns and device characteristics during the login enrollment phase. At every subsequent login, Trustfull compares new data against the original enrollment to assess similarity, enabling silent, instant verification for genuine users while flagging when additional checks, like multi-factor authentication and one-time passcodes, are required.

Blackhawk Network helps brands build branded gift card programs. Blackhawk Network, a payment service provider, has launched branded payments for physical and digital gift card programs. According to Blackhawk Network, the offerings encompass end-to-end services available through a single vendor, including digital gifting platforms, card production, AI-driven customer care, comprehensive processing, demand planning, marketing, advanced fraud protection, and distribution.