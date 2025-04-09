Charts: European Views on U.S. Tariffs

YouGov is a U.K.-based research and analytics firm operating in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. A recent YouGov survey (PDF) explores public opinion on tariffs across Western Europe.

YouGov surveyed 9,455 adults in March 2025 in the U.K. (2,155), France (1,002), Germany (2,196), Denmark (999), Sweden (1,011), Spain (1,061), and Italy (1,031).

The survey consisted of four questions, starting with, “If the U.S. were to place tariffs on E.U. goods imported to the U.S., would you support or oppose the E.U. responding by placing tariffs on American goods imported to the E.U.?”

Most respondents back retaliatory tariffs, with support highest in Denmark at 79%.

Next, the survey asked, “How much impact, if any, do you think that the U.S. placing tariffs on E.U. goods imported to the U.S. would have on the E.U. economy?” and “the [country’s] economy?

Seventy-five percent of German respondents believe tariffs will have “a lot” or “significant” impact on their national economy.

The final survey question addressed fairness: “Do you think the E.U. has been fair or unfair in its trade dealings with the U.S. in recent years?