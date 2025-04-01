Charts: Global Consumer Views on Tariffs

The Boston Consulting Group provides strategy and advisory services to enterprises worldwide. The firm’s occasional “Consumer Radar Survey” queries global shoppers to study their behaviors, preferences, and sentiments.

In February 2025, BCG surveyed 7,285 consumers in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, and Brazil, soliciting their views on tariffs.

Most surveyed consumers anticipate that tariffs will negatively impact them.

According to the survey, a minority of consumers think their country will benefit from tariffs.

In addition, consumers who support tariffs generally have a negative financial outlook.

Moreover, no age-group majority supports tariffs. Millennials are the top supporters at 40% of respondents.