Better ‘Welcome’ Emails for Ecommerce

A whopping 60% of subscribers open welcome emails. Yet many merchants give the emails little thought, with rote messages such as “Thanks for signing up! Here’s 10% off” or “Welcome to our newsletter — stay tuned!”

Discounts alone do not build loyalty, and a vague “welcome” doesn’t spur action. Done well, welcome emails drive revenue and long-term customers.

As an email marketer who has worked with consumer, retail, and direct-to-consumer brands, I’ve built campaigns from scratch and understand the importance of welcome emails.

Here’s how to create welcome emails that drive sales and build a brand.

Core Strategy

The first touchpoint with a subscriber should reflect a brand’s core marketing strategy. What do you want new subscribers to do, feel, and think after reading the message?

If retention is a priority, highlight loyalty programs, subscriptions, or re-orders.

If high order size is key, use reviews, user-generated content, and endorsements to boost confidence.

To encourage product education, provide a path to blogs, videos, or a community group.

Cowboy, an e-bike company, uses a welcome email to build credibility and drive sales. It highlights reviews from CNBC, Time, TechCrunch, and GQ to capture interest. The email confirms the brand’s longevity and popularity by showcasing miles ridden and its presence in multiple cities. Plus, it sets expectations — “Over the next few days, we’ll unpack what makes a Cowboy so special” — to engage subscribers from the start.

Long-Term Relationship

A compelling welcome email starts a long-term relationship, much more than a single transaction. Make clear to subscribers why staying engaged is valuable.

Encourage a low-commitment action such as taking a quiz, following on social, or providing a preference.

Tease what’s ahead, such as “Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content + first dibs on limited drops!”

Offer multiple engagement paths (“Not ready to shop? Check out our blog for expert tips.”)

Bobbi, an organic infant formula brand, uses storytelling and social proof to build trust with new moms. The email’s opening sentence — “We know firsthand” — signals that Organic’s founders are also mothers. Multiple calls to action provide engagement options for subscribers to interact at their choosing — without purchasing.

Keep the momentum going with an entire welcome flow, typically three to five emails, such as:

First: Welcome, expectations, and a soft CTA.

Second: Highlight product benefits, customer favorites, key differentiators.

Third: Address objections or FAQs to ease decision-making.

Fourth: Introduce community, content, and additional perks.

Conversion CTAs

The calls to action of many welcome emails default to “Shop now” or “Learn more.” Go beyond cliche to increase engagement and revenue.

For high-consideration products: “See how it works” (leading to an explainer video) likely converts better than a direct pitch.

For brands with strong UGC: “See how customers use [product]” can drive engagement with tagged social posts or case studies.

For loyalty: “Unlock your first perk” can introduce a rewards program.

WeWork, the coworking space provider, gets to the point by addressing new customers’ concerns about finding the right work setting. The email keeps it simple, with a clear layout and CTAs that guide users to the best options for their needs.

KPIs

How do you know if your email sequence is working? Open and click rates are common (but unreliable). Other metrics include:

Sales conversion rate.

Subscriber retention after 60 days (beyond the welcome sequence).

Revenue per subscriber.

—

In short, welcome emails that align with core strategies, foster long-term relationships, and encourage conversions become revenue drivers, not formalities.