Charts: Grocery Trends in Europe 2025

April 17, 2025 •

Retail grocery volume will grow modestly in Northern and Southern Europe through 2030 while declining in Central and Eastern regions. That’s according to a new report by McKinsey & Company titled “The State of Grocery Retail Europe 2025.”

In 2025 McKinsey surveyed approximately 14,500 consumers across 13 countries in Europe. According to the report, 42% of Gen Z consumers and 37% of Millennials buy ready-to-eat meals at least weekly.

Additionally, respondents across all age categories plan to purchase fewer environmentally sustainable grocery products (locally sourced and socially responsible) in 2025 compared to 2024.

The McKinsey report cites the desire for consolidation and scale among retail grocers as driving an increasing number of merger and acquisition deals since 2021.

