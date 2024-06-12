Charts: Global M&A Trends Q2 2024

Worldwide mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase through 2024, with CEOs viewing acquisitions and divestitures as crucial for their immediate priorities. That’s according to the quarterly “CEO Outlook Pulse” survey from EY, the accounting and consulting firm.

EY surveyed 1,200 global executives and 300 institutional investors in March and April 2024 about their plans for capital allocation, investment, and business transformation.

According to EY’s data, M&A deals in Q1 2024 totaled $796 billion, a 36% increase from the same period in 2023. The purpose of most deals was to acquire technology, enhance production, or integrate startups.

Per the EY survey, divestitures, spinoffs, and IPOs will be the top M&A initiatives this year.

In addition, the primary M&A goals of CEOs are to acquire technology or product capabilities and benefit from innovative startups.

Accounting and consulting firm KPMG surveyed (PDF) managers of U.S. private equity firms in early 2024. According to the survey, healthcare, infrastructure, and life sciences deals will be their top targets this year