Charts: Venture Capital Trends Q3 2023

Global venture capital funding in the third quarter of 2023 reached $72.9 billion, a slight increase from the previous quarter but a 15% decrease from Q3 2022. That’s according to Crunchbase.

Dealroom, a Netherlands-based provider of startup and tech data, also reported a Q3 VC funding increase. According to Dealroom (PDF), global venture investments reached over $81 billion in Q3 2023, a 5% increase from the previous quarter.

The Biotechnology industry received the most VC funding thus far in 2023 with $19.6 billion, followed by Payments and Clean Energy, both with $12.3 billion.

Per Dealroom, global venture capital funding in manufacturing has increased by 19% in 2023, as of Sept. 30, compared to the previous year.

Since 2019, U.S.-based companies have received the most VC funding, followed by Europe and China.