13 Custom GPTs to Generate Content

Custom GPTs are versions of ChatGPT that OpenAI and its users create for specific tasks or topics. Custom GPTs offer innovative, time-saving shortcuts for businesses.

Here is a list of custom GPTs from OpenAI’s GPT Store to generate content. There are custom GPTs to produce images, videos, logos, graphs and slides, copy for ads and content marketing, and more.

Custom GPTs for Content

Copywriter GPT generates copy for marketing campaigns. Define your product’s campaign goal to generate copy and an ad.

DALL-E is a text-to-image generative AI model developed by OpenAI. Generate images from text prompts.

Canva provides visual design elements, such as presentations, logos, and social media posts. Quickly generate a promotional poster for a sale or an inspirational social media story.

Logo Creator generates professional logo designs and app icons. Define the style, simplicity, and type of logo and then refine it.

Write For Me is a tool for generating tailored, relevant content with a specified word count. Just specify the count and subject.

Image Generator specializes in generating images using a mix of professional and friendly tones. It can generate visual scenes for your product or design a logo.

AI Humanizer is a converter that humanizes AI-generated content. Create human-like content while maintaining meaning and quality.

Video GPT by VEED generates video for social media. Create a script and generate a video with AI avatars, text-to-speech, music, and stock footage.

Data Analyst, by OpenAI, analyzes and visualizes data. Upload data directly to ChatGPT, and then ask questions. Identify trends and generate charts to visualize the results.

Consensus is an assistant to research scientific literature and academic papers. Ask questions, then prompt it to create content based on the results.

Video AI generates videos with voice-overs in any language. Quickly create a marketing or how-to video. Generate a script from text prompts, or convert text to video.

Fully SEO Optimized Article including FAQs produces search-engine-optimized content, including titles, meta descriptions, and tags.

Presentation and Slides GPT generates a presentation or slide deck to convey an idea or introduce a product.