Charts: Global Ecommerce Stats and Forecasts

There are roughly 26.2 million ecommerce websites worldwide. That’s according to BuiltWith, which tracks 2,500 ecommerce technologies and attributes, such as spend, revenue, employee count, social media count, industry, location, and rank.

Per BuiltWith, the U.S. has 13.3 million ecommerce sites, the most of any nation.

According to Statista, ecommerce produced approximately 19% of global retail sales in 2023 and will account for about 25% by 2027.

In addition, Statista estimates Turkey will experience the most retail ecommerce growth worldwide between 2024 and 2029, with a compound annual rate of 11.6%. Also, with growth rates exceeding 11%, India and Brazil rank among the ecommerce markets with the fastest expansion rates in the world.

Moreover, according to Statista, by 2029 retail ecommerce in the United States will produce $1.88 trillion in revenue, although the projected annual growth will slow from 30.2% in 2020 to 4.7% in 2029.