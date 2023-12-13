Charts: Ecommerce in Asia 2023

Statista projects the number of ecommerce buyers in Asia to grow by approximately 52% from 2023 to 2028, from roughly 1.33 billion to 2.03 billion. China alone has 884 million online shoppers in 2023; the U.S. has 254 million. Statista defines “ecommerce” as the sale of physical goods via a digital channel to end consumers (not businesses).

Insider Intelligence forecasts the growth rate of retail ecommerce sales in Southeast Asia — Indonesia, Malaysia, Phillippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam — to decline from 21.6% in 2022 to 13.5% in 2023, asserting “mounting global economic uncertainties.”

SimilarWeb estimates Shopee to be the most trafficked online marketplace in Southeast Asia, with 407 million visits in August 2023, followed by Tokopedia with 138 million August visits and Lazada with 129 million.

Lazada and Shopee are prominent in most Southeast Asian nations.