Charts: U.S. Retail Ecommerce Sales Q3 2023

The Census Bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce reports quarterly domestic retail ecommerce sales. Newly released figures (PDF) for Q3 2023 show sales of $281.1 billion, a growth of 2.3% over the prior quarter.

Per the DoC, ecommerce sales are for “goods and services where the buyer places an order (or the price and terms of the sale are negotiated) over an Internet, mobile device, extranet, electronic data interchange network, electronic mail, or other comparable online system. Payment may or may not be made online.”

The DoC’s estimated total retail sales (online and in-store) for Q3 2023 stood at $1,825.3 billion, an increase of 1.5% from Q2 2023.

–

Ecommerce accounted for 15.6% of total U.S. retail sales in Q3 2023, up slightly from 15.5% in the prior quarter.

–

The DoC estimates U.S. ecommerce retail sales in Q3 2023 grew by 7.6% compared to Q3 2022, while total quarterly retail sales experienced a 2.3% annual rise in the same period.