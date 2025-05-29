New Ecommerce Tools: May 29, 2025

This week’s rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants includes cross-border shipping, agentic commerce, virtual try-on, AI-powered store builders, embedded financing, fulfillment platforms, product summaries, and hosting.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

DHL Group partners with Shopify to accelerate cross-border shipping. DHL Group has expanded its shipping partnership with Shopify. DHL now integrates with the Shopify platform, enabling sellers worldwide to access the carrier’s global network and shipping services with just a few clicks. Sellers on Shopify will no longer need to onboard a logistics provider independently, per DHL, adding that the integration helps sellers manage complex customs, legal, and administrative tasks.

StellarWP launches StellarSites to build and launch a WordPress site. StellarWP, a provider of solutions for WordPress, has launched StellarSites to remove the complexity of traditional WordPress setups. According to StellarWP, publishing a full-featured site is now fast and easy with pre-built templates, premium plugins, and WordPress bundled in. Features include an AI setup wizard, automatic updates, backups, and built-in optimization. Premium plugins include KadenceWP (themes), The Events Calendar, GiveWP (fundraising), LearnDash (courses), IconicWP (WooCommerce tools), and SolidWP (security).

Shopify debuts an AI-powered store builder and new AI tools. At its semi-annual “Editions” showcase earlier this month, Shopify released an AI store builder and an AI element generator for banners and other creative. The platform also upgraded Sidekick, its AI assistant, with new voice chat and screen sharing capabilities. Shopify also introduced a new public theme called “Horizon,” which includes built-in AI to assist merchants with designs.

YouLend to finance sellers on eBay. YouLend, an embedded financing platform, has entered a partnership with eBay Germany to provide sellers with flexible access to capital. YouLend and eBay Germany will provide personalized, pre-approved financing offers to sellers, enabling them to determine their eligibility before applying. Via the integration, eBay Seller Capital will support sellers in accessing up to €2 million.

Google adds AI shopping features to search. At its annual I/O conference, Google announced several new AI features, including a new shopping experience in AI Mode with a virtual “try it on” feature and an agentic checkout experience within search. With Google Search’s AI Mode, shoppers can conversationally chat what they’re looking for, and the AI feature draws from Google’s visual images and Shopping Graph. Shoppers have the option to let the agentic agent pay autonomously.

Manhattan Associates integrates order management with Shopify. Manhattan Associates, a provider of supply chain commerce solutions, announced that a connector to its Active Order Management is now available in the Shopify App Store. Manhattan’s Order Management and Store Inventory and Fulfilment tool is available as part of Active Omni, which helps enterprises provide customer service, inventory visibility, and store fulfilment capabilities.

InfoSum integrates with Amazon Ads for first-party insights. InfoSum, a data collaboration platform, has announced a new set of integrations with Amazon Ads to enable first-party signals across Amazon DSP (Demand Side Platform) and Amazon Marketing Cloud. According to InfoSum, advertisers can push first-party signals directly to Amazon Ads using InfoSum’s secure user interface. Advertisers can also create custom audiences for targeting in Amazon DSP and leverage insights within Marketing Cloud for advanced analysis. Per InfoSum, advertisers can optimize their media strategies with real-time access to audience insights.

CommerceIQ launches agentic AI for ecommerce. CommerceIQ, an ecommerce platform, has released Ally, a suite of role-specific AI agents to help brands across ecommerce platforms. Trained on data across more than 1,400 retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, Ally provides ecommerce businesses with insights, performance recommendations, and instant optimizations. The suite offers a Sales Teammate, a Category Teammate to track and manage SKUs, and a Media Teammate to improve ad performance.

Worldpay partners with Yarbie for U.K. SMBs. Point-of-sale provider Yabie has partnered with payments platform Worldpay to power merchant tools within Worldpay 360, a management and payment platform for small to midsize businesses in the U.K. Available across retail, hospitality and service sectors, Yabie integrates with Worldpay’s payment hardware and technology. Worldpay 360 enables merchants to set up and access features such as inventory management, table management, and customizable receipts.

Amazon’s generative AI-powered audio feature synthesizes product summaries. Amazon is testing short-form audio summaries on select product detail pages, with AI-powered shopping experts discussing key product features. Shoppers can listen to the summaries by tapping the “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon app. The initial test feature focuses on products that typically require consideration and is available to a subset of U.S. customers.

Bluehost launches open-source ecommerce plans for creators and businesses. Bluehost has announced its new WordPress eCommerce Hosting plans for content creators and businesses. The platform bundles hosting, plugins, and store management, including AI‑powered site building, payment integrations, paid courses and memberships, social logins, email templates, and search engine optimization tools.