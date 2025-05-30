Great Mom Builds Global Craft Biz

Sally Wilson is a lawyer turned craft entrepreneur. She’s also an involved mother who shares her business and passions with two kids. She says being a great mom doesn’t mean sacrificing who you are.

Sally launched Caterpillar Cross Stitch a decade ago from her home in England. Fast forward to 2025, and her company has 12 employees, selling cross-stitch supplies, courses, and events to customers worldwide.

In our recent conversation, she addressed early struggles, leadership lessons, global selling, and yes, raising kids. Our entire audio is embedded below. The transcript is condensed and edited for clarity.

Eric Bandholz: Tell us what you do.

Sally Wilson: I own an ecommerce company called Caterpillar Cross Stitch. We sell cross-stitch and crochet kits, subscriptions, and run events and classes — everything stitch-related — from our base near Birmingham, England.

I launched the business nearly 10 years ago after leaving a law career I hated. I took an ecommerce course and followed the advice: find a niche, a community, and a product people love.

I bootstrapped the business from the start, using savings and reinvesting carefully. I’d always wanted to work for myself, originally thinking I’d open a law firm, but I knew I needed something outside of law.

We now have a team of 12, including my husband, who joined the business three years ago. He was an engineer, but juggling two careers and raising kids was tough. On our 10th anniversary trip, I suggested we work together toward the same goal, and he joined soon after.

Working together wasn’t easy at first. There was conflict, especially since we discussed the business at all hours. But we set boundaries and now work in separate offices. I handle marketing and design, he runs operations. We’ve found a strong balance and deep respect for each other’s roles, which makes the business — and our marriage — work.

Bandholz: How have you adapted your leadership style with a larger team?

Wilson: I’ve learned that not everyone thinks or works like me. Early on, I assumed everyone approached things the same way, but I’ve come to appreciate that people are gifted differently. This awareness has made me more mindful and patient. Now, I focus on balancing my style with what works best for the team.

In the early days, I was more rigid, expecting people to fit my workflow. Coming from a law background, where I worked alone in a closed office, this was normal. But business, especially creative work, requires more interaction. Now, I’m much more intentional about how I communicate to bring out the best in others.

I try to make our employees feel safe sharing how they best receive communication. I’ve done a lot of reading, including recently exploring the distinction between feedback and criticism. Feedback, when delivered well, is a gift — it helps relationships and growth. But criticism, even if it sounds the same, can feel harsh and unhelpful if it lacks intention. It’s all about how it’s delivered.

I’m emotional and reactive by nature. Sometimes my husband and I go to bed angry — and that’s okay. Time offers perspective, and I’ve learned to own how my words or tone contribute to how something lands.

Bandholz: What’s your vision for the business?

Wilson: I want Caterpillar to be the brand women think of for crafting, especially in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe. Australia, in particular, is an exciting opportunity. The data shows a passionate, underserved community there that we haven’t fully tapped into yet. I’d love to give it more focus.

More broadly, I’m driven by the idea that you only get one life — so why not see what’s possible? That’s not about always winning or having the right answers. It’s about being resilient and reframing failure as learning. You either win or you grow. I’ve let go of fears and leaned into trusting myself: Even if I don’t know something now, I believe I can figure it out.

It comes down to grit, consistency, and a refusal to quit. That mindset has carried me this far, and it’s what I’ll continue to bring as we scale globally.

But my health and my children come first. For years, I sacrificed sleep, working until 2 a.m., and it took a toll. Now I’m more intentional. If I’m not well, the business suffers too.

As a mom, especially a female entrepreneur, there’s a lot of pressure to step back, work part-time, or choose a less demanding path.

But showing up fully for both my business and my kids is the example I want to set. I pick them up from school every day, attend nearly all their events, and I’m always available. They see how hard I work, how driven I am, and how lit up I get when things go well. I think that’s powerful for my daughter and son to see that passion.

Being a great mom doesn’t mean sacrificing who you are. I want them to grow up with open minds, strong values, and a real understanding of what it means to chase their purpose.

Bandholz: Where can people follow you?

Wilson: Our website is CaterpillarCrossStitch.com. We’re on Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok.