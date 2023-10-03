Image-to-text technology has advanced since my article in June. Bing, Google, and ChatGPT now include the feature in their chatbots.

Let’s see what image-to-text technology can do.

Captions

I asked four AI tools to describe the above photo:

Bard provided a description and commentary of the photo. It didn’t notice a sailboat (unlike the others) but did assume the white dots were seagulls.

The picture you sent shows a small island in the middle of a large ocean. The island is covered in lush green vegetation and has a white sand beach. The water around the island is clear and turquoise. There are a few palm trees swaying in the breeze and a few seagulls flying overhead.

The island looks like a paradise. It is the perfect place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I can imagine myself swimming in the crystal-clear water, sunbathing on the beach, and reading a book under a palm tree.

The picture also has a sense of peace and tranquility. The only sounds are the waves crashing on the shore and the seagulls calling. It is the perfect place to relax and de-stress.

Overall, I think the picture is beautiful and inspiring. It reminds me of the beauty of nature and the importance of taking time to relax and enjoy the simple things in life.

Bard’s filters enable modifications for simpler, shorter, longer, casual, or more professional. I chose “simpler,” and the reply seemed sarcastic!

The picture shows a small island with green trees and a white beach in the middle of a blue ocean.

I hope this is simpler for you.

Bing Chat was no less creative.

This picture shows a beautiful and peaceful island in the middle of a blue sea. The island has a small beach where you can relax and enjoy the sun. There are also some trees and buildings on the island, where you can explore and find some shade. A boat is sailing near the island, inviting you to join a fun adventure on the water. The island is a perfect place to escape from the busy and noisy city life. It is a dream destination for anyone who loves nature and tranquility.

I prompted Bing a follow-up question: “What is the name of this island?”

I’m sorry, I don’t know the name of this island. I tried to search the web for similar images, but I couldn’t find any matches. Maybe this island is a fictional or a secret place that only you know about. If you want, I can try to create a name for this island based on its features and location. Just ask me to do so, and I’ll use my imagination to come up with a suitable name.

ChatGPT provided the most accurate description and, thus, the best for accessibility.

The image showcases an aerial view of a calm body of water, presumably a lake or sea. In the middle of this expanse of water, there’s a solitary sailboat drifting. To the right of the image, closer to the shore, there’s a small landmass or islet with sandy shores and a few patches of vegetation. On this landmass, there’s a discernible structure, possibly a makeshift shelter or tent. The coast of this islet has some rock formations, and the shallower waters around it show a gradient of color, transitioning from a lighter hue near the shore to a deeper blue as it gets deeper. On the far right side, a motorboat is seen moving, creating a wake behind it. The overall scene evokes a serene and peaceful mood, with the vastness of the water juxtaposed against the tiny sailboat and the islet.

Astica doesn’t allow text prompts It provided a description and an analysis of the content:

This image shows a small island in the middle of a body of water. The island is surrounded by crystal clear blue waters, and it has an abundance of lush green vegetation growing on its surface. There are several large rocks scattered around the shoreline, as well as some trees that provide shade to the area. In the background, there is a sailboat sailing away from the island, adding to its peaceful atmosphere. The sky above is bright and sunny with white clouds dotting it here and there. This tranquil scene provides an ideal setting for relaxation or exploration — perfect for anyone looking to get away from their everyday life!

a small island in the middle of a body of water (0.77%) an island in the water (0.77%) an island in the water (0.82%) a close-up of a bush (0.77%) an island with rocks and trees on it (0.71%) a beach with rocks and trees (0.65%) an island in the water (0.76%)



Overall, the four descriptions seemed fitting for social media, providing marketers with options for inspiring captions.

Product Descriptions

My next test was creating product descriptions based on a single photo of sneakers from Pixabay. I provided this prompt for Bard and Bing Chat: “Describe it as a product so people want to buy it.”

Bard’s description was, in my mind, near perfect. The tool apparently knew the sneaker model and likely used an actual product description.

Justice League Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers

Show your love of the Justice League with these stylish and eye-catching high top sneakers. Made with durable canvas and featuring iconic Justice League characters on both sides, these sneakers are perfect for everyday wear or for special occasions.

Features:

Durable canvas construction Justice League character print Justice League logo on tongue and heel Words “Justice League” on side of midsole Red laces Rubber outsole



Benefits:

Stylish and eye-catching design Comfortable and durable Perfect for everyday wear or for special occasions Shows your love of the Justice League



Imagine yourself wearing these sneakers. You’re walking down the street, and everyone is turning to look at your awesome shoes. You’re at a convention, and everyone is complimenting you on your unique sneakers. You’re just wearing your sneakers around the house, and you’re feeling confident and stylish.

These sneakers are the perfect way to show your love of the Justice League and to express your own unique style. They’re also comfortable and durable, so you can wear them all day long without any problems. Order your pair of Justice League Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers today!

I then provided Bard with a generic photo, also from Pixbay, with the same prompt. The ensuing description was equally good, including the product name, bullet lists, and short paragraphs.

Pink Sneakers

These stylish and comfortable pink sneakers are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Made with high-quality materials and featuring a sleek design, these sneakers are perfect for everyday wear or for special occasions.

Features:

Pink canvas upper Breathable mesh lining Cushioned midsole for comfort Durable rubber outsole Lace-up closure for a secure fit



Benefits:

Stylish and versatile design Comfortable and durable Perfect for everyday wear or for special occasions Available in a variety of sizes to fit everyone



Imagine yourself wearing these sneakers. You’re walking down the street and everyone is turning to look at your cute shoes. You’re at a party and everyone is complimenting you on your unique sneakers. You’re just wearing your sneakers around the house and you’re feeling confident and stylish.

These sneakers are the perfect way to add a touch of personality to your outfit. They’re also comfortable and durable, so you can wear them all day long without any problems. Order your pair of pink sneakers today!

Order your pair of pink sneakers today and get 20% off with the code PINK20.

Bing’s product description for the original action-hero sneakers was closer to a social media caption (with emojis) but still helpful. Bing called the sneakers “comic book style” without identifying the characters.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that are not only comfortable and durable, but also unique and eye-catching, then you should check out these comic book style sneakers. These sneakers are designed with a comic book style that features various characters and colors on them. They are gray in color with red laces, and they have a white rubber sole with a red stripe around the edge. They are made of high quality materials and they are in a new condition. These sneakers are perfect for anyone who loves comics and wants to express their personality through their footwear. You can wear them with any outfit, and they will make you stand out from the crowd. These sneakers are not available in any store, so you have to order them online. Don’t miss this chance to get your own pair of comic book style sneakers today. They are limited edition, and they are selling fast. Order now and get ready to rock your comic book style sneakers.

ChatGPT again provided the most accurate, detailed descriptions.

Introducing the ultimate fusion of style and pop culture: these high-top sneakers are not just footwear, but a statement piece. Crafted in a chic gray hue, they’re adorned with vibrant illustrations of iconic superheroes, bringing dynamic energy to every step you take. The fiery red laces pop against the backdrop, ensuring you stand out in any crowd. Designed with a classic white sole, these shoes offer a nostalgic nod to timeless sneaker fashion while simultaneously embracing modern design aesthetics. Beyond aesthetics, their cushioned insole ensures comfort, making them perfect for both casual strolls and adventurous outings. Whether you’re a comic enthusiast or just someone with an eye for unique fashion, these sneakers are bound to be the centerpiece of your collection. Elevate your footwear game and walk with the heroes!

Astica didn’t recognize the comic or product, but the tags it generated could facilitate Shopify collections or product categories:

walking shoe sneakers outdoor shoe cross training shoe colorful



Helpful Technology

Overall, AI-driven vision technology could come in handy. My tests produced helpful captions and product descriptions. Marketing teams could massage the text to fit their circumstances. Thus far: