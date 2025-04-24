New Ecommerce Tools: April 24, 2025

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes releases from Spur (testing), ShipBob (order fulfillment), Lili (financial tools), RedTrack (media buying), BlueSnap (payments), Captiv8 (influencers), Bringg (delivery), InPost (parcel lockers), and Ordergroove (subscriptions).

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

Spur raises $4.5 million to build AI testing for online retailers. Spur, which provides ecommerce retailers and travel booking platforms with AI-powered testing that emulates consumer shopping behavior, has secured $4.5 million from investors including First Round, Pear VC, Neo, Conviction, Liquid2Ventures, and Predictive Venture Partners. Spur will use the funds to build its AI quality assurance platform and hire roles in applied AI, business operations, and go-to-market tools.

Shipping platform ShipBob partners with Temu. ShipBob, a supply chain and fulfillment platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has announced a partnership and integration with global marketplace Temu. ShipBob merchants can expand their customer base by accessing Temu’s vast resource of shoppers, while ShipBob fulfills orders from a U.S. warehouse. ShipBob merchants can connect their account to Temu in just a few clicks, and then sync products, inventory, orders, and tracking information.

Lili partners with ecommerce platforms for financial tools. Lili, a financial platform for small business owners, has launched a suite of monetary tools. Through Connect, Lili’s embedded finance integration, ecommerce platforms can offer tailored banking, accounting, and tax solutions to simplify and manage their businesses’ finances. Through Connect’s ecommerce partners, including Convesio, North Commerce, and Hostinger, merchants can open a business checking account directly.

RedTrack launches AI agents for ecommerce media buyers. RedTrack, an AI-driven automation and analytics platform for ecommerce media buyers, has launched its AI-powered agents to simplify reporting, insights, and campaign optimization. The multi-agent system transforms how media buyers interact with data, providing automated reports and actionable insights from a single screen. RedTrack’s AI-driven automation consolidates, analyzes, and presents insights. Media buyers can ask the right question, and the platform will generate in-depth analysis and deliver actionable insights instantly, per RedTrack.

Payment platform BlueSnap partners with ecommerce platform Shopware. BlueSnap, a payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C companies, is now a payment partner for the open-source ecommerce platform Shopware. Shopware customers in the U.S. and Canada can access a suite of payment features through BlueSnap, including credit card processing, payment links, secure storage, and mobile wallets Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Influencer platform Captiv8 launches Storefronts. Captiv8, an influencer marketing platform for enterprise brands, has launched Storefronts, empowering any brand, regardless of vertical, to launch a curated, creator-powered storefront with no technical integrations required. According to Captiv8, brands can (i) go live in minutes with full merchant attribution tracking. (ii) blend brand and influencer presence in a community-first shopping experience, and (iii) enable purchases directly from social feeds.

Bringg launches Dynamic Delivery Slots. Bringg, a last-mile solutions provider, has announced its newest platform extension, Dynamic Delivery Slots, enabling merchants to offer delivery windows during ecommerce checkout. According to Bringg, the new extension instantly and continuously evaluates both internal and external variables, including real-time capacity, order requirements, driver compliance, service area, and blackouts.

Thunes expands global network with Business Payments. Thunes, a worldwide payment network, has launched cross-border Business Payments. Members of Thunes’ direct global network — enterprises, merchants, neo-banks, traditional banks mobile wallets — can experience faster business payments in over 30 currencies (including USD, EUR, and CNY) and across more than 50 countries.

ShipSaving updates shipping software. ShipSaving, a shipping software provider for ecommerce businesses, has upgraded its platform, introducing a refreshed user interface and features that simplify day-to-day shipping tasks, such as order management, shipping labels, and shipment status monitoring. Merchants can customize packing slips and tracking emails, provide real-time shipping and delivery updates, and automate shipping methods based on SKU, weight, item quantity, total value, and destination.

InPost acquires U.K. parcel firm Yodel. InPost, a Poland-based parcel locker company, has acquired U.K.-based parcel delivery firm Yodel. The merger will make InPost the third-largest independent logistics player in the U.K., building on the partnership established in 2024, when Yodel began providing last-mile services through InPost’s locker-to-door service. The acquisition will enable InPost to accelerate its growth in Britain with an increase to 300 million parcels annually and 700 ecommerce stores.

Ordergroove launches Frontier for AI-powered subscription management. Ordergroove, a subscription and membership software provider for enterprise brands and retailers, has announced Frontier, a suite of AI-powered tools to grow recurring revenue. “AI Assistant” is a GPT-powered conversational layer that helps brands get answers instantly across the Help Center, Developer Docs, and Academy. “Disengaged Subscriptions Concierge” utilizes intelligent recommendations to manage lapsed subscribers effectively. “Recovery Optimizer” identifies the optimal mix of timing and retry logic to recover failed subscription payments.