13 Website Usability Testing Tools

Usability testing tools can help an online business identify customer pain points. By capturing customer behavior and providing immediate feedback, these tools can help make the right changes to improve the user experience.

Here is a list of usability tools for testing a website. Tools are available to gather testers, create and run tests, monitor behavior, and collect and analyze feedback for moderated and unmoderated testing. Several offer free plans.

UXtweak is a testing platform that provides access to site visitors’ preferences, decisions, and biases. Use the Prototype Testing tool to test designs. Use the Website Testing or Mobile Testing tools to assess your website’s usability quickly. Compare a website with competitors through Competitive Testing. Access the User Panel to see respondents and target their demographics and preferences. Use the Survey tool to ask users what problems they face and receive additional feedback. Explore user bias through Five Second and Preference tests. Price: Starter plan is free. Paid plans start at $59 per month.

–

Hotjar provides heatmaps showing where users click, move, and scroll on a site. Watch complete recordings of each visit, including clicks, mouse movements, u-turns, and rage clicks. Incoming Feedback provides a real-time suggestion box for a site. Use a targeted survey to validate ideas and better understand users. Automate the recruitment, scheduling, and hosting of moderated user interviews. Price: Free for up to 35 daily sessions. Paid plans start at $31 per month.

–

Maze is an all-in-one platform for testing concepts, prototypes, content, and customer satisfaction. Create custom AI-powered tests to learn about users and their preferences. Run usability tests on prototypes or designs across the development cycle. Use surveys, interview studies, card sorting, prototype testing, website testing, and tree testing. Run usability tests on live websites and collect in-product feedback that fuels confident product decisions. Price: Free for up to five seats. Paid plans start at $99 per month.

–

Dovetail is a tool that gathers scattered customer feedback into a searchable location for analysis and AI-summarized insights. Find patterns in large data sets. Thematic classification will identify, cluster, and label common themes across sources. Channels proactively identify patterns before they’re problems. Price: Basic plan is free. Paid plans start at $29 per month.

–

Optimal Workshop provides multiple testing methods to support research workflow with specialized tools for card sorting, tree testing, first-click testing, surveys, and user interviews. Use tree testing on content structures, categories, and labels before hitting the visual design phase. Make sense of qualitative research with the affinity map, or slice and dice your data to discover patterns with the theme builder. Use first-click testing and online surveys to capture impressions, opinions, and feedback. Find and recruit quality participants with instant, in-app access, or use the custom recruitment service. Price: Plans start at $208 per month.

–

Lookback is a research platform for usability testing and interviewing. Collect feedback from customers on a product, website, or prototype. Watch and record participant touches on mobile screens during sessions. Capture live notes during sessions and invite teams to join. Invite stakeholders to observe and chat with each other in a live virtual room. Combine interviews, usability studies, and unmoderated step-by-step tasks within the same project. Price: Plans start at $25 per month.

–

UserZoom is a UX testing tool from UserTesting. Choose from various usability tests for research, including video-based tests, click tests, tree tests, and card sorts. Combine multiple methods in one study to get more thorough results. A machine-learning-powered distribution engine helps you find the right audiences using 200 demographic filters for any test. Automatically send study invites and reminders to participants or invite teams to collaborate during moderated sessions from a virtual observation room. Accelerate analysis with automated transcripts, synced playback, timestamped notes, and auto-generated charts and heatmaps. Contact for pricing.

–

Lyssna (formerly UsabilityHub) provides tools to conduct usability tests, recruit participants, and analyze data to help make human-centered decisions. In addition to the five-second test it pioneered, the platform features interviews, surveys, first-click testing, preference testing, card sorting, and tree testing. Use analysis tools to interpret data, including result filtering, text analysis, navigation analysis, click and heat maps, agreement and similarity matrices, and flow analysis. Price: Free for up to three seats. Paid plans start at $75 per month.

–

Trymata (formerly TryMyUI) is a platform for usability testing, including user interface, user experience, research, remote testing, and more. Conduct UI and UX testing in desktop, tablet, and mobile environments. Use specialized testers to cater to ecommerce usability and UI/UX testing needs. Run UX testing scenarios and get insights from experts. Monitor live and real-time testing sessions. Explore users’ navigations, mouse movements, and written and spoken feedback to uncover their thoughts when interacting with digital products. Price: Plans start at $399 per month.

–

Userbrain is an easy-to-use user testing platform for websites, apps, and prototypes. Set up a test with templates, or create a test with tasks, questions, ratings, and more. Recruit testers from 120,000 qualified testers, target their demographics, and screen for prior experiences, habits, or preferences. Invite users. Speed up test analysis with automatic transcripts and AI insights. Get the correct information to the right people with automated test reports and clips. Price: Plans start at $79 per month.

–

Loop11 is an application that runs usability studies. Determine tasks to test on a website, recruit participants, and launch a study. Run moderated or unmoderated testing, A/B testing, prototype testing, mobile and tablet UX testing, UX benchmarking, true intent studies, and more. Loop11 provides real-time data, providing an understanding of the usability of a website and where to improve or make changes. Track users’ click and navigation patterns, visualize user engagement and interaction through heatmaps, capture interactions through session recordings, and gain deeper insights using AI. Price: Plans start at $179 per month.

–

Useberry is a platform for usability research, including user feedback, actionable insights, and user-centered decisions. Choose testing methods that suit research requirements, including five-second tests, single tasks, first clicks, card sorting, tree testing, preference tests, open analytics, and online surveys. Identify task completions with flexible options. Pinpoint a website’s usability issues, explore users’ perspectives, and make the proper adjustments. Analyze user behavior and identify patterns in how visitors engage with a website. Get more precise insights from UX research studies by seamlessly integrating randomization across multiple testing scenarios. Price: Free for up to 10 responses per month. Paid plans start at $67 per month.

–

Userlytics is a testing platform that creates and conducts studies, recruits users, and analyzes results. Choose from various study types and qualitative and quantitative activities to gather insights. Access a panel of 2 million global participants, specify demographic criteria, or bring your own users. Conduct the study using testing tools provided by Userlytics, such as time on task, net promoter score, card sorting, tree testing, and more. Use Userlytics’ analytics dashboards, which include highlight reels, transcriptions, AI UX Analysis, and Sentiment Analysis, to gain insights into the user experience. Contact for pricing.