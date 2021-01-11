15 Tools to Get Things Done

Here is a list of tools to help you get things done. There are to-do lists, work timers, and project management platforms.

Several tools are based on the Getting Things Done system by productivity guru David Allen. Others are based on the Pomodoro Technique, a time management method developed by Francesco Cirillo. Nearly all of these have free plans.

Remember The Milk is a smart to-do app. Create as many lists as you need and divide them into subtasks. Organize with priorities, due dates, repeats, lists, tags, and more. Create Smart Lists from almost 50 search operators. Get reminded by email, text, instant message, Twitter, and mobile apps. Share lists and give tasks to others to get things done faster. Integrates with Gmail, Google Calendar, Twitter, Evernote, and more. Price: Free. Pro is $39.99 per year.

Todoist is a task management app. Delegate tasks to project collaborators and get notifications when people post comments, complete tasks, and more. Set daily and weekly goals and visualize your productivity trends. Organize your projects with Todoist boards. Use templates to jumpstart a project. Integrates with Zapier, IFTTT, Google Calendar, Amazon Alexa, and many others. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $3 per month.

Focus To-Do is a time and task management app based on the Pomodoro Technique. Set an execution time for a task and focus solely on that task until the end of the period. Collect and manage plans and lists. Set up reminders and arrange your schedule. Analyze your work time and completed tasks. Price: Free. Premium in-app purchase is $8.99.

Notion is an all-in-one collaborative workspace for a task list, product roadmap, and design repository. Create lists, tables, Kanban boards, and more to manage and customize any workflow. Create a central knowledgebase for your team’s long-term memory. Comment anywhere to start a discussion and mention your coworkers for input. Control access levels for individuals or teams to edit, comment, or read. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $4 per month.

Nirvana is a Getting Things Done task manager to help you capture, clarify, organize, reflect, and engage. Create projects, set up recurring to-dos, and engage now or later. Filter for actions with your available time and energy. Hide work-related projects when you’re at home or vice versa. Have a focus list emailed to you first thing in the morning on specific days of the week. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $5 per month.

Toggl Track is a time-tracking app. Track time blocks for a task, a project, or tags — across the web app, desktop app, mobile app, or browser extension. Auto-track every application or website you use for more than 10 seconds, and then turn that data into time entries. Turn your calendar events into time entries with one tap. Set up Toggl Track to trigger time-entry suggestions based on the software you’re using. Toggl Track has time-tracking integrations with over 100 websites. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $9 per month.

Things is a task manager app for your to-do lists, projects, and areas of development. Everything on your schedule is neatly laid out in the Today and Upcoming lists, which show your to-dos and calendar events. Set the calendar for one-time and repeating events alongside your to-dos. Review your Today list for daily parameters. Use headings to structure your list as you outline your plan. There’s a place to jot down your notes and a deadline to keep you on schedule. Price: $9.99.

Nozbe helps individuals and teams prioritize and manage tasks. Share projects with people on your team, delegate tasks with one click, attach comments to tasks or files to projects. Invite others to work with you without them needing a Nozbe account. Integrates with Evernote, Dropbox, Box, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Office documents. Price: Free up to five projects. Personal plan starts at $8 per month, and Team plan starts at $19 per month.

FacileThings is based on the Getting Things Done methodology to incorporate into your daily routine. Use it to capture materials, clarify the purpose of each resource, and regularly review your system. Track your activity to monitor progress. Connect FacileThings to email, Evernote, Outlook Calendar, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and Twitter accounts. Price: Plans start at $7 per month.

Calendly is a tool to schedule meetings without back-and-forth emails. Allow your customers to schedule directly from your website. Calendly can connect with up to six of your calendars to check availability and help you connect. Automatically distribute meetings to your team based on availability and priority. Accept payments from invitees as they schedule meetings with you. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $8 per month.

nTask is a project management platform to use as your personal to-do list app or as a sophisticated task manager for your team. Create teams for a project or any variety of tasks. Set up dedicated workspaces, add them to relevant teams, and collaborate through team chat and task comments. Identify important tasks to get them done on priority. Create Gantt charts by adding tasks and due dates. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $3.99 per month.

Pomofocus is a customizable Pomodoro timer that works on desktop and mobile browsers. Add your tasks for the day, set the timer, and select your first task to work on. Focus on that task for 25 minutes, and take a 5-minute break when the alarm rings. Repeat until your tasks are complete. Generate a report on your short- and long-term work. Price: Free.

Flow is a task and project management platform for teams. Flow automatically compiles a news feed that includes updates on tasks assigned to you, tasks that you’ve delegated, and updates on tasks that you’re following. Sort and filter task lists and boards by name, project, start or due date, priority, and assignee. Get visibility into what’s happening with your team. Manage timelines and workloads. Price: Plans start at $6 per month.

Wrike is a tool for project management and team collaboration. Customize dashboards, workflows, request forms, and more. Share files, tasks, and reports instantly. Shorten your feedback process with visual proofing and automated approval systems. View plans and progress with Gantt charts. Use advanced communication tools, such as voice commands, smart replies, and document processing. Features Kanban boards, project templates, and more. Price: Free for up to five users. Paid plans start at $9.80 per month.

Due is an app to remind you of deadlines. Use 12 preset and customizable times to set due dates and postpone reminders. Due can also parse dates and times that you type or dictate and offer to set the dates and times for you. Use iCloud or Dropbox to keep your reminders and timers in sync across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Price: $6.99.