New Ecommerce Tools: September 26, 2024

New Tools for Merchants

Amazon launches a generative AI-based selling assistant. Amazon has introduced in beta a generative AI-powered personal assistant for sellers, codenamed Project Amelia. Project Amelia can respond to sellers’ questions and offer fast access to critical business metrics and reports. According to Amazon, Amelia will provide a more personalized experience and increasingly gain the ability to converse with sellers, anticipate their needs, take actions, and resolve issues on their behalf.

ShipStation integrates with Google Merchant Center to enhance delivery predictions. ShipStation, a shipping platform with over 400 integrations and partnerships, has announced an integration to Google Merchant Center, utilizing Google’s Content API for Shopping. The feature enables ShipStation customers to offer precise, location-specific delivery predictions on Google at the moment of purchase. ShipStation synchronizes order tracking history with Google, including key timestamps and tracking details. Google’s machine learning models analyze this data to predict accurate delivery times for shoppers.

Saltbox unveils a shipping platform for emerging ecommerce businesses. Saltbox, a flexible warehousing and logistics solutions provider, has launched Parsel, a shipping platform for emerging and scaling ecommerce businesses. Parsel features shipping savings (up to $2 per shipment), automated fulfillment, packing suggestions, and access to exclusive carriers with special rates, all designed to help smaller ecommerce businesses ship faster and more affordably. ​​Parsel integrates with major ecommerce platforms and is designed to work alongside Saltbox’s workspaces and logistics services.

FedEx launches Fdx, a commerce platform for customers. FedEx has announced that Fdx.com is live and available to customers in the U.S. Fdx is a data-driven commerce platform that leverages FedEx network insights to connect the customer journey. Fdx can be customized and scaled based on a company’s needs and brand. Core features include predictive delivery estimates, advanced modeling from CO2 emissions data, branded order tracking, and a centralized branded platform to generate labels, track return status, and view insights.

HubSpot launches embedded AI for marketing growth. HubSpot has launched Breeze, its embedded AI to power the marketing platform. Breeze includes Copilot, a chat-based AI companion offering personalized insights and recommendations about leads, customers, and engagements. Copilot can create content, research companies, and summarize tickets. Breeze also includes four agents in beta — Content Agent, Social Media Agent, Prospecting Agent, and Customer Agent — to provide marketing, sales, and service teams with AI experts to get results fast.

Amazon Ads launches an AI video generator. Amazon Ads has launched a tool using generative AI technology to create video ads. The generator uses a single product image to curate custom AI-generated videos tailored to a product’s selling proposition and features. Amazon also introduced live image as part of video generator to create short, animated campaign images. Both video generator and live image are available in beta to select U.S. advertisers.

DreamHost launches an AI-powered website builder for WordPress. DreamHost, a provider of web hosting and managed WordPress services, has released DreamHost Liftoff, an AI website builder to create customized WordPress websites in seconds by answering a few questions. Using AI, users can generate and edit website copy and images directly within the WordPress editor. Liftoff includes WordPress-native components for a faster customization experience. Liftoff is available now to all DreamHost customers at no additional cost.

Amazon’s Buy with Prime and Multi-Channel Fulfillment announce enhancements. Amazon Buy with Prime merchants can now launch Amazon Demand-Side Platform campaigns to drive traffic to their ecommerce websites. Buy with Prime merchants can display the Prime brand and real-time delivery estimates in TikTok ads. Also, Prime has expanded payment options with PayPal and enhanced integration with Shopify Checkout. Amazon says its Multi-Channel Fulfillment is speeding up standard delivery, providing real-time delivery estimates, and integrating estimated delivery dates with ads on Google Shopping and TikTok.

Checkout.com partners with Slope to enhance payments for U.S. enterprise merchants. Checkout.com, a digital payments provider, and Slope, a B2B financing platform for enterprise companies, have announced a strategic partnership to boost payment performance for U.S. merchants. Slope provides short-term financing and simple payment options for the B2B sector. Slope selected Checkout.com as its strategic partner. ‍Slope recently announced a $65 million strategic round to expand its order-to-cash automation platform for enterprise clients.

Commercetools launches composable products on AWS marketplace. Commercetools, a provider of composable commerce solutions, has announced that its composable commerce for B2C and B2B products is now available on the Amazon Web Services marketplace. According to Commercetools, customers can quickly find, buy, and deploy software directly from their AWS account, reducing procurement complexity and accelerating time to market. Additional benefits to Commercetools customers include consolidated billing with AWS and enhanced security and compliance through the AWS platform.

ePost Global launches Canada eDGE to streamline ecommerce deliveries. ePost Global, a direct-to-consumer international shipping provider, has launched Canada eDGE to streamline domestic and cross-border ecommerce in that country. Canada eDGE leverages ePost Global’s network of last-mile delivery providers, including postal and postal-alternative carriers, and features complete coverage across Canada, cost-effective shipping solutions, tax advantages for local warehousing and fulfillment, and simplified operations. The network utilizes ePost’s proprietary routing logic and ePost Global’s strategically located East Coast (Toronto) and West Coast (Vancouver) hubs.