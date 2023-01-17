15 Press Release Distribution Services

Businesses have to work to get noticed. Press releases can help get the word out to journalists and media entities to drive coverage and connect with a larger audience.

Here is a list of press release distribution services to reach journalists, newsrooms, publishers, and more. Most of these also offer writing services, expedited distribution, and tiered pricing based on reach. There are also a couple of free plans for limited distribution.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

Press Release Distribution Tools

PR Newswire is the distribution service of Cision, a public relations and communications software platform. PR Newswire’s network encompasses 4,500 U.S. websites, including Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, and various business journals. Its media network reaches nearly 3,000 newsrooms, such as The New York Times, ABC News, BuzzFeed, and more than 550 news portals, such as Moody’s, SmartBriefs, LexisNexis, and McGraw-Hill. Its media hub, PR Newswire for Journalists, has more than 39,000 active monthly users. Contact for pricing.

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1961 and is a global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. It delivers news to the Associated Press, Dow Jones, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and others, reaching over 100,000 media outlets in more than 160 countries. Distribution options include a global circuit delivered in more than 20 languages across 200 industry and trade categories. Business Wire offers tools to target news and measure and track results. Pricing: Tiered plans start at $475 for local, $510 for regional, and $940 for national.

GlobeNewswire is one of the largest distribution networks, specializing in delivering corporate press releases, financial disclosures, and multimedia content to media, investors, and consumers worldwide. GlobeNewswire press releases reach 130 countries in 35 languages. Customers can target by geography, industry, and media type. Pricing: Do-it-yourself option starts at $150. Full-service national publishing starts at $560.

Newswire is an established news distribution service with a suite of communications tools, including a media database of over 1 million contacts to pitch journalists directly from the app. Target local, national, or international media to distribute and improve the effectiveness of campaigns. Calculate media value and analyze campaign metrics and key channels. Pricing: Starts at $349 for one press release.

eReleases specializes in press release services for small businesses, startups, and authors. Its media database exceeds 1.7 million contacts, including 700,000 bloggers and social media influencers. eReleases provides press release templates, boilerplates, samples, and editorial review and composition. Releases are distributed through Cision’s PR Newswire. Pricing: Starts at $399 for one press release.

PR Underground is an online press release distribution service helping companies publish updates to Google News, regional television and news sites, and social media. PR Underground’s national distribution plan includes Yahoo Finance and PR Newswire. The basic plan publishes to Digital Journal, Google News, and more than 100 websites and news sources. Pricing: Starts at $74.99.

IssueWire offers press release distribution to more than 150 media outlets, including Google News, Bing News, Ask.com, and more. With free and premium options and guaranteed placement, IssueWire is one of the most affordable distribution services. Add keywords and choose the categories to target your customers. IssueWire also offers affordable press-release composition. Pricing: Basic is free. Premium services include guaranteed placement starting at $21 per release.

Linking News is a white-label service that lets you distribute a press release to news outlets without the label of a third-party distribution company attached to it. Linking News guarantees coverage on premium news and media sites, including Yahoo News, Bloomberg, and more. Pricing: Starts at $159 per release.

EIN Presswire is a distribution service with its own proprietary platform that includes media distribution, newswire placement, and targeted opt-in email coverage. It’s an affordable option that focuses on small and mid-sized companies. EIN Presswire distributes releases worldwide using its World Media Directory, which includes television and radio stations, Facebook, Twitter, Google News, newspapers, and blogs. Pricing: Starts at $99.95 for one press release.

PR Distribution is a press release distribution company focusing on small businesses. Select up to five industries to target. Features include unlimited word count, analytics, multimedia embedding, social media distribution, and more. Get syndicated on search engines, including Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo, and content aggregators, such as Google News, Bing News, and Yahoo News. Reach leading media outlets. Pricing: Plans start at $99 per release or $49 in bulk.

PRWeb, another service from Cision, distributes press releases to a network of media sites and industry publications, search engines, journalists, social media, and more. PRWeb provides analytics that measures a release’s impact. It offers proofreading and 24/7 support, along with Cision Communications Cloud integration for subscription customers. Pricing: Starts at $105 per release.

24-7 Press Release has been in business for 18 years, with news distribution channels that include over 30,000 members of the Associated Press and PR Newswire. Clients include Holiday Inn, Hilton Hotels, Church’s Chicken, and NASA. The press distribution package includes distribution through Cision PR Newswire and 2,500 media outlets such as Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Benzinga, and Seeking Alpha. Pricing: Start at $29 per release.

Send2Press offers affordable news distribution and content placement through media targeting. Reach print and broadcast media, AP newsrooms, and social networks. Improve search engine visibility using the proprietary ContextEngine. Send2Press’s database includes 40,000 U.S. media outlets, newsrooms, and opt-in writers. Pricing: Starts at $109 for the local state plan and $199 for national.

PR.com is an easy-to-use press release distribution service, reaching thousands of media outlets, journalists, influencers, bloggers, newsroom systems, search engines, and more. PR.com offers a free plan with limited distribution. Its top premium plan includes same-day distribution, enhanced proofreading, and AP reach. Pricing: Basic is free. Premium service starts at $60 per release.

Prowly offers a tool to create and distribute press releases with a platform that includes 1 million global contacts, a media pitching tool, media monitoring, reports, and more. Through a single workflow, customers create visual and interactive press releases and email them to relevant media outlets and practitioners. Pricing: Plans start at $189 per month.