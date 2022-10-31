How to Create an Effective Press Page

Thanks to the web, securing media coverage isn’t just for companies with big budgets. Any business, large or small, can add public relations to its marketing mix. One of the easiest ways is via an online press page.

Here are the key components.

Building a Press Page

1. Page name. First, determine what to call the page. Examples include “Press, “News,” “Media,” and “Our Story.” The name dictates its emphasis. A “Media” page is typically for members of that profession, not customers or prospects. “News” could attract both shoppers and media pros.

Next, decide how visitors find the page. Some organizations have their press page in the top-level navigation. Some add it to their “About” page or the site’s footer.

Chewy.com, the pet goods retailer, links to “The Latest News” from the “About” page.

—

Sprout Design Lab, a 3D printer for jewelry, places “Our Story” and “Press” links in the top navigation.

2. Title and intro. A press page’s title and initial content convey its purpose to both humans and search engines.

The press page of KiwiCo, a provider of children’s educational projects, is titled “Media resources.” Directly below the title are links to request samples, download a press kit, and read and watch the company’s media coverage. Below that is “Quick Facts” about the business. The page is clear, easy to use, and helpful — for journalists and customers — explaining who they are, what they do, and whom they serve.

3. Press releases. Press releases aren’t just for the press! They boost credibility and visibility with customers, investors, and Google. Assign separate names (and overall design) to press-release pages if they’re separate from the main press page.

Some companies upload press releases to their blog and categorize them accordingly. Others link to each release from a primary press page. Some use distribution companies such as eReleases.com and then link to the release from those services.

A press page with easily accessible releases — old and new — can appeal to editors and journalists as it makes their jobs easier. Well-written press releases include explanations, quotes, and facts. “How to Write an Online Press Release,” my previous article, addresses the details.

Etsy’s “Press Releases” page organizes the announcements by year.

—

Liza Beth Jewelry places links to releases on its primary press page.

4. Media kit. A media kit establishes credibility with journalists and consolidates essential info, such as the company’s mission, background, bios, and product details. Including downloadable logos, headshots, and product photos is vital, too.

The “Press & Affiliates” page for Nomad, an electronics retailer, explains the company’s mission and background with links to “Press Assets.”

5. Media coverage. A press page can contain coverage or “coverage-worthy” items. The latter could include awards or recognitions, guest posts on external sites from company executives, and the CEO’s speaking engagements.

Take the time to brainstorm this section. Organize the content chronologically, clearly naming the media source. Companies with much coverage typically specify the dates. Others with sparse mentions don’t.

Be sure to use visuals — not just text — such as logos of media sources, screenshots, and embedded videos.

6. Media contact. Include on the press page a human’s name, email address, and phone number beneath a prominent “Media Contact” heading.

Multiple Benefits

A press or news page has multiple marketing benefits. It helps journalists and consumers understand the company and communicate with staff. Press releases boost visibility with humans and search engines. And references to media coverage increase creditability for all parties — writers, reviewers, customers, social media followers, and more.