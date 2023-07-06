Tools for SEO Email Alerts

Search engine optimizers monitor a lot of metrics. It’s easy to miss a seemingly small glitch that could lead to big problems.

For example, your top product page may not load, and you realize it days later after missing traffic and sales. Recovering the page’s organic rankings could take time. An immediate email notification of a broken page would have solved the problem.

Here are four tools that deliver critical email alerts, preserving rankings and sales.

Tools for Email Alerts

Google Analytics Insights provides free custom email alerts based on many criteria, including changes in traffic, conversions, and revenue from advertising.

For SEO, traffic fluctuations are often the most telling. Start by choosing which fluctuations trigger an alert. It could be a traffic decrease or increase by a certain percentage or number or just an anomaly (a deviation from the norm) as identified by GA4.

GA4 allows up to 50 custom insights (triggers) per property. Set up a few for your business, then receive alerts of changes.

—

Google Search Console sends free automated email notifications containing errors, performance tips, and ongoing insights into trending content and search queries.

There’s no control over which notifications to receive. I use all of them. However, the most valuable for me has always been the “Security issues” email of hacked content or malware.

Other critical Search Console alerts include:

Indexation problems,

Coverage issues, such as indexed content that’s blocked by a Robots.txt directive,

Increase in 404 errors.

—

WebCEO is an SEO analysis and monitoring platform offering various email alerts. The platform has scheduled site scans that send emails of the findings, such as:

Significant rank changes,

Technical issues — new and unresolved,

Changes in backlinks — new or lost — to correlate with rankings.

Configure those emails to your situation. Examples are:

Keywords that no longer appear on the first page of search results,

Keywords with lost positions,

Losses in average position for all tracked keywords,

Improvements in competitors’ positions.

WebCEO’s “Tasks” feature automatically sends emails to check emerging competitors or fix new issues, as examples. Assign your tasks to team members, who will then receive the alerts.

Pricing for WebCEO starts at $37 per month, which includes monitoring 100 keywords. All plans include email alerts.

—

Super Monitoring. Declining rankings are often the result of technical errors. Slow servers may cause search bots to abandon crawling and indexing all or part of a site. Broken pages produce lower rankings, as do internal linking errors. Errors in 301 redirects, Robots.txt directives, and noindex tags impact rankings (and shoppers).

Super Monitoring can detect those issues and more. It will then send email alerts. Examples include:

The site is inaccessible.

A page will not load.

The site is unusually slow.

Pricing for Super Monitoring starts at $14.99 per month to track five pages. Use it for at least your home page and landing pages that drive the most clicks. The tool will alert you within a minute via email and text.

Whitelist

None of us need more emails. But I rely on email alerts for SEO. Make sure to whitelist them to never miss a critical issue due to automated spam filters.