13 WordPress Plugins for Membership Subscriptions

A membership plugin can transform a WordPress site into a resource for subscription content, courses, a paid community, and more. Sell one-time or recurring access to specific posts, digital downloads, and even custom capabilities.

Here is a list of membership plugins for WordPress. Most offer multiple features — such as access tiers and hidden content — that can be tailored to your business.

MemberPress lets you create, manage, and track membership subscriptions and sell digital download products. Manage your members by granting and revoking their access to posts, pages, videos, categories, tags, feeds, communities, digital files, and more. Use the courses add-on to build and offer online instruction. Features include content dripping and content access expiration. Price: Plans start at $179 per year.

Restrict Content Pro, a part of iThemes, lets you create free, trial, and premium memberships. Customers can upgrade and downgrade between those membership levels whenever they wish. Restrict products through specific membership levels, or automatically based on the category. Control who can view or purchase products in WooCommerce. Price: Plans start at $99 per year.

WooCommerce Memberships brings together your content, shop, and subscriptions. Sell access to memberships with product purchases, manually assign memberships, and integrate member perks within your store. Drip content over time to schedule when members have access. Restrict product viewing or product purchasing to members. Price: $199 per year.

Paid Memberships Pro is designed for premium content sites, clubs, associations, subscription products, newsletters, and more. Restrict access to members-only. Create unlimited membership levels with flexible pricing, including free memberships, trials, recurring payments and subscriptions, one-time payments, and more. Integrate with Stripe, PayPal, and other popular gateways. WooCommerce Integration lets you sell memberships as a product or offer members-only discounts. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $297 per year.

MemberMouse lets you sell any product or subscription with flexible payment options and billing profiles. Password-protect pages to deliver premium content, PDFs, videos, software, and more. Offer drip and scheduled content. Manage free and paid members. Put your member management on autopilot. Get critical metrics, including sales, lifetime value by source, retention, and more. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

Wishlist Member lets you manage posts, files, and pages with member-only content. Establish different membership levels — free, premium, or pay-per-post. Create “sneak peek” snippets to entice visitors. Drip content to new members and schedule posts to go live on exact dates. Integrate with 2CheckOut, Authorize.Net, ClickBank, PayPal, Stripe, WooCommerce, and other top payment providers and carts. Price: Plans start at $147 per year.

s2Member lets you sell recurring (or non-recurring) subscriptions and “buy now” access. Sell access to specific posts, pages, or file downloads. Secure content and offer users a secure checkout that integrates seamlessly with WordPress roles and capabilities. Integrates with Stripe, PayPal Standard, PayPal Pro, Authorize.Net, and ClickBank. Price: Basic is free. Premium versions start at $89 (one-time fee).

Paid Member Subscriptions, from Cozmoslabs, is an easy-to-set-up WordPress plugin to create a membership website. Create and manage hierarchical member subscriptions, grant and revoke access to posts, pages, and categories, as well as custom post types based on subscriptions. Restrict entire posts, pages, or custom post types or just portions of them. Configure your subscriptions to have a free trial and a sign-up fee. Track all member payments, payment statuses, and purchased subscription plans. Price: Starts at €69.

WP-Members, from RocketGeek, turns your WordPress blog into a membership-driven site — for newsletters, private posts, and premium content. WP-Members puts the registration process in line with your content and your branded theme instead of the native WP login page. Integrate with WooCommerce, BuddyPress, bbPress, Advanced Custom Fields, Easy Digital Downloads, and The Events Calendar. Price: Basic is free. Advanced options extension is $47.

Magic Members is a premium WordPress membership plugin. Control how long memberships are valid. Create unlimited billing options. Control what your members see with the built-in sequential course delivery system (a drip-feed). Create delays before your members see certain content or articles. Integrates with Authorize.Net, Stripe, PayPal Standard, PayPal Website Payments Pro, PayPal Express Checkout, 1ShoppingCart, 2Checkout, CCBill, ClickBank, Worldpay, and more. Price: Starts at $97.

aMember Professional manages memberships. Accept subscription payments, manage customer profiles, deliver digital content, integrate with your content management system, send opt-in newsletters, or run your own affiliate program. Integrates with numerous payment systems, including PayPal, CCBill, ClickBank, JVZoo, 2Checkout, Stripe, Authorize.Net, and hundreds more. Price: $149.36.

Memberium turns any WordPress theme into an advanced, automated membership site. Sell an unlimited number of courses, memberships, or digital products to an unlimited number of people. Create free, paid, or trial membership levels and online courses. The membership site builder allows you to quickly create a basic membership site or course, launch a new member welcome campaign, and create all the pages you need to run your site. Price: Plans start at $57 per month.

Fast Member lets you sell memberships, subscriptions, courses, and downloads with WordPress. Offer single payment products, recurring membership portals, and drip-fed training programs. View member product upgrades or purchases and quickly see transaction history. Integrate with multiple payment processing systems and affiliate networks. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.