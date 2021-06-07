12 WordPress Plugins to Sell Digital Downloads

WordPress is a versatile content management system with nearly 60,000 available plugins. If you are interested in selling videos, PDFs, photos, software, or other digital products, there are plenty of plugin tools to help.

Here is a list of WordPress plugins to sell digital downloads. There are tools to create simple download buttons and streamlined checkout pages. There are also advanced membership platforms to build digital-asset marketplaces, automate content distribution, and offer various payment options.

Easy Digital Downloads is a comprehensive solution for selling digital products on WordPress. Allow customers to purchase multiple downloads at once using the shopping cart system. Easily create discount codes to drive sales. Accept credit card payments using Stripe as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Use extensions to offer recurring payments or additional gateways. Price: Plans start at $99 per year.

WordPress Download Manager tracks and controls file downloads from your WordPress site. It’s a complete ecommerce tool for selling digital products. Put a price on a digital item or use license-based prices for a product, such as “simple,” “extended,” or “unlimited.” Premium features include single-click activation, user-role discount management, pay-as-you-want pricing, invoice generation, guest checkout and download, and digital products marketplace with front-end product submission and payout management. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $59 for one year of support.

Download Monitor provides an interface within your WordPress site for uploading and managing downloadable files, inserting download links into posts, and logging and selling downloads. Define alternative links for multiple download versions. Categorize, tag, and add other meta to your downloads. Customize endpoints for clean download links. Offer members-only downloads, requiring users to log in. Price: Basic is free. See site for extension pricing.

WooCommerce Checkout for Digital Goods removes unnecessary fields from the checkout page, making the process smooth and easy for customers. (For example, a checkout page likely does not need a customer’s shipping addresses for digital goods.) Sell various types of downloads, such as PDFs, ebooks, photos, music, videos, and audio files. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $29 for one year of support.

Paid Memberships Pro is a member-management plugin for premium content sites, clubs-associations, subscriptions, newsletters, and more. Secure downloads, events, courses, videos, forums, or any custom post type. Allow members to purchase individual content, one-time access, or a single category. Facilitate members to drip feed a series of content according to a pre-set schedule. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $297 per year.

WP Express Checkout provides a shortcode to generate a customizable PayPal payment button, which allows a customer to pay for an item instantly via a popup using PayPal’s Express Checkout API. WP Express Checkout works with the sale of services, physical products, and digital goods. Allow customers to automatically download a file once a purchase is complete. Price: Free.

Stripe Green Downloads allows merchants to sell files and accept major credit cards. The plugin generates an encrypted download link, valid for a certain time and price (including free) as set by the merchant. Send custom email notifications after successful payments. Easily embed a payment or download button into third-party sites. Price: $19 with six months of support.

Digital Download with ARForms provides digital download functionality in ARForms submissions. Customers can securely download digital products after purchasing via a payment add-on. Digital Download features multiple product purchases and searchable download history. Price: Digital Downloads plugin is $18. ARForms plugin is $39.

WordPress Simple PayPal Shopping Cart adds an “Add to Cart” button on any post or page to sell digital goods. Create a product image, description, and price. Then generate an active cart button that allows your customers to check out using PayPal. Customize the shortcode with your URL and product info. After purchasing, the customer will receive an email with a link to download the content. Price: Free.

Subscribe to Download entices visitors to subscribe (e.g., email newsletters, courses) by providing them with freebies to download after the successful sign-up. Create unlimited subscription forms, and access 20 pre-designed templates. Connect directly to popular third-party platforms such as Mailchimp and Constant Contact. Track download status, export subscribers, and more. Price: $15.

MemberPress is a plugin to create online memberships. Set prices, subscription and trial periods, as well as approvals and availability. Automatically generate a registration page to allow users to register their account and purchase the membership. Features include content dripping and content-access expiration. Price: Plans start at $179 per year.

Selz WordPress Ecommerce turns WordPress into an ecommerce site to sell digital products, services, and physical items. Sell digital downloads, ebooks, software, video, and more. Embed customizable “Buy Now” buttons, product widgets, or an entire store. Administer sales through the Selz dashboard, which can also manage inventory, promotions, and customer relationships. Price: Free. Selz accounts start at $26 per month.