15 YouTube Channels for Design and Development

Interested in improving your web design and development skills? There are many options to learn — for beginners to advanced users.

Here is a list of YouTube channels for web design and development. Included are video tutorials on software, logo and font tools, coding, frontend and backend development, case studies, and career advice. All of these channels are free.

Adobe Creative Cloud is the YouTube channel for Adobe’s online suite. Get daily tutorials and updates on Adobe’s professional creative desktop applications such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and more. With Behance integration, publish your customized portfolio on your own URL and tap the world’s largest creative community for inspiration, feedback, and find new opportunities. Recent YouTube tutorials include “Photo Editing Protips” and “Packaging and Branding Design.”

The mission of The Futur is to foster online education for creative entrepreneurs, teaching 21st-century skills, including design thinking, entrepreneurship, experience design, and content marketing. Explore videos on identity design and branding, user experience, logos and lettering, typography, the business of design, and plenty of case studies. Recent videos include “A Brand Isn’t What You Think It Is…” and “Stop Selling And Start HELPING.”

Envato Tuts+ is a learning resource from Envato. Learn design with free how-to tutorials and video courses on Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Illustrator, WordPress, Sketch, and more. Master the fundamentals of web design and user experience, or learn how to become a graphic designer. Recent tutorials include “10 Best Single-Product Shopify Themes” and “Advanced Photoshop for Everyone.”

Google Design is a cooperative effort led by a group of designers, writers, and developers at Google to create content and produce events. Learn about Google’s design applications, guidelines, assets, resources, events, and more. Recent videos include “UX Evening at Google: Defining UX Roles” and “Craft a dark theme with Material Design.”

TheNewBoston is an open-source development community and tutorial site with videos primarily on programming and web development, including React JS, Python, Node.js, and HTML5 — with additional playlists on search engine optimization, digital currency, and more. One of the largest projects is a digital currency network. This popular YouTube channel has over 2.5 million subscribers.

Tutvid is a tutorial site by Nathaniel Dodson to learn advanced graphic design skills for still images and animated video. Learn Adobe software — Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom, Audition, XD — and DaVinci Resolve. Recent tutorials include “Double Exposure Effect Photoshop Tutorial” and “How to create a BADGE LOGO in Illustrator CC.”

Derek Banas provides tutorials based on the requests of his 1.1 million followers. Currently, he’s teaching data science and machine learning. Recent tutorials include “After Effects 2021 Tutorial for Beginners” and “Illustrator CC Tutorials.”

LearnCode.academy provides web development and design tutorials, including HTML, JavaScript, CSS, CSS layouts, React.js, Node.js, Angular.js, DevOps, deployment strategies, responsive design, and more. Tutorials include “How To Make A Website From HTML & CSS” and “Responsive Design Tutorial.”

Level Up Tutorials addresses a problem in learning technologies: the lack of in-depth, basic tutorials. Videos created for Level Up Tutorials are aimed to be accessible and easy to follow while maintaining high production values. Recent episodes include “What Is Cypress?” and “Casually Working On Typescript & React.”

DevTips is a weekly show on development, programming, and related topics, such as CSS animations and Adobe XD. Recent tutorials include “Create a Subscription Form from Scratch using HTML, CSS and MailChimp” and “My First Progressive Web App.”

The Net Ninja contains over 1,000 free programming videos for designers and developers. Recent tutorials include “Vue 3 with TypeScript, Next.js & Netlify Identity” and “Material UI.”

DesignCourse is a site with hundreds of tutorials on user interface, frontend and backend development, graphic design, and more. Recent videos include “Can YOU Code this Layout BLIND?!” and “WIX ATTACKS WordPress?!”

Zimri Mayfield provides daily tutorials on “making design stuff.” Recent tutorials include “They Absolutely Crushed This Logo Challenge” and “Ranking Rebrands From The Biggest Companies.”

Flux is the personal vlog of Ran Segall, a designer and entrepreneur. On the show, Segall shares his journey, struggles, and lessons as a designer and a business owner. Recent tutorials include “How To Create Every 2021 Web Design Trend” and “How to Easily Create a Multi-Language Website in Webflow.”

The AIGAdesign channel is from the American Institute of Graphic Arts. It includes full presentations from the AIGA Design Conference, tributes to the recipients of the AIGA Medal for designers, and profiles with emerging designers, such as Ouzy, a developer at Friendly Design Co., and Marie Claire, a UX designer.