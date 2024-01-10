10 New Ecommerce Books for Winter 2024

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books to start the new year. There are titles on launching a company, daily marketing, branding, generative AI, streamlining development, building a team, and creativity.

I compiled this list using Amazon. From the “Books” category, I selected “Business & Money.” From there, I chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category and selected “E-commerce.” Then I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to ecommerce. I also selected a few titles from the “Business Development & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

Million Dollar Weekend: The Surprisingly Simple Way to Launch a 7-Figure Business in 48 Hours by Noah Kagan

By the founder and CEO of AppSumo.com, “Million Dollar Weekend” is a practical guide to launching a successful startup over a weekend. Learn to tap your creator courage, get others to give you money, and automate your business so it can grow while you sleep. Follow Kagan’s simple method that he’s used seven times to launch seven-figure businesses. Hardcover $27.00; Kindle $15.99.

The Best 90 Days Ever: How 10-minute marketing can transform your business one day at a time by Hannah Isted

Entrepreneurs are usually too busy running a business to be able to spend much time marketing it. “The Best 90 Days Ever” presents an essential blueprint to market a business with daily 10-minute tasks successfully. The guide provides weekly themes, such as email and video marketing, to grow an audience. After 90 days, you will have completed the series of efficient and essential actions to promote your business and achieve the results. Hardcover $30.99; Paperback $18.99.

All In: How Great Leaders Build Unstoppable Teams by Mike Michalowicz

“All In” shows you how to build an unstoppable team where everyone flourishes, including you. Learn to recruit the right talent, transform struggling employees into superstars, match individual abilities to client and company needs, and elevate your company to where every employee cares as much as an owner. Hardcover $26.10; Kindle $15.99.

Generative AI: The Insights You Need from Harvard Business Review by Harvard Business Review, Ethan Mollick, David De Cremer, Tsedal Neeley, and Prabhakant Sinha

“Generative AI” will help you to understand and explore ChatGPT and generative AI technologies. Deepen your understanding and discover how this new tech will affect your business with insights from the Harvard Business Review series. Explore a foundational introduction and practical case studies with reliable research, interviews, and analysis to prepare you and your company for tomorrow. Hardcover $46.00; Paperback $22.95; Kindle $11.99.

The Brand Benefits Playbook: Why Customers Aren’t Buying What You’re Selling — And What to Do About It by Allen Weiss and Deborah MacInnis

“The Brand Benefits Playbook” is a guide for businesses to adopt a benefits-based model to transform the organization and win in the marketplace. Learn how customers perceive a brand in terms of benefits. Find the most effective way to segment a market and position a brand in terms of benefits. Hardcover $30.00; Kindle $14.99.

The Lean Tech Manifesto: Learn the Secrets of Tech Leaders to Grasp the Full Benefits of Agile at Scale by Fabrice Bernhard and Benoît Charles-Lavauzelle

“The Lean Tech Manifesto” helps businesses excel by streamlining digital product development. Get ahead of the competition without the need for massive investment in staff and resources, which inevitably results in higher organizational confusion and waste. Learn to create a culture of problem-solving and knowledge sharing, deploy faster implementation, measure client satisfaction, and more. Hardcover $32.00; Kindle $30.00.

Don’t Make It Weird: An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Being Human on the Internet by Colleen Nichols

“Don’t Make It Weird” is a guide to being authentic online. Learn to connect with followers by bringing your whole personality — the messy, the awkward, and the mundane — to your online presence. Show your authentic self to resonate with today’s audience and create genuine connection and community. Paperback $19.18; Kindle $9.99.

Born to Create: How Creativity Sparks Connection, Innovation, and Belonging in our New World of Work by Anne Jacoby

“Born to Create” helps businesses tap creativity to produce a more effective, joyful, and authentic workplace. Access the skills developed by artists to build creative confidence and resilience, lead others in the creative process, and foster a thriving culture to achieve business value and personal fulfillment. Get practical exercises and assessment tools to achieve your potential and realize a creative life. Hardcover $26.95; Kindle $9.99.

Better & Better: Creating a Culture of Purpose, Excellence, and Transformative Human Engagement by Bob Stiller

“Better & Better” is from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters founder Bob Stiller. The book details how he created a company with a mission to build an engaged workforce focused on innovation. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters became a place where employees were heard, empowered to make a difference, rewarded fairly, and encouraged to grow. As a result, the company became one of the few coffee roasters to reach $1 billion in sales. Follow the lessons of a veteran entrepreneur to help increase engagement, retention, and revenue. Hardcover $28.00; Kindle $26.60.

Beginner’s Guide To Selling On eBay: 2024 Edition by Ann Eckhart

“Beginner’s Guide To Selling On eBay” can help anyone quickly earn money on that marketplace. Get a step-by-step guide through the entire eBay listing process. Learn how to take and upload product photos, set up shipping and print labels, process orders, manage and market the store, and handle customer service. This 2024 edition includes eBay’s newest listing and shipping forms, sourcing information, and more. Paperback $23.99.