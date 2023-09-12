13 New Ecommerce Books for Fall 2023

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books for your fall reading. There are titles on scaling a brand, managing a team, B2B marketing, email marketing, cryptocurrencies, AI, big data, and the journey of a startup.

I compiled this list using Amazon. From the “Books” category, I selected “Business & Money.” From there I chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category and selected “E-commerce.” Then I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to ecommerce. I also selected a few titles from the “Business Development & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

Get Scalable: The Operating System Your Business Needs To Run and Scale Without You by Ryan Deiss

“Get Scalable” is a guide to help businesses develop an operating system that doesn’t rely on its founder. Get step-by-step help to define what your company does and how it’s progressing toward its goals. Hardcover $29.95; Paperback $18.95.

–

This Is Personal: The Art of Delivering the Right Email at the Right Time by Brennan Dunn

“This Is Personal” helps companies develop effective email marketing. Learn to understand your audience’s individual needs and identities, no matter the size, to send better, more relevant emails that generate clicks and sales. Explore case studies in businesses that have made this transition, including bakeries, business coaches, a heavy metal band, and the State of Washington’s tourism board. Hardcover $28.00; Kindle $12.99.

–

Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon by Michael Lewis

From best-selling author Michael Lewis, “Going Infinite” is the rise-and-fall story of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its young billionaire founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Trace the career trajectory of a character who was allowed to live by his own rules until it all came undone, and get behind-the-scenes insights on high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies, philanthropy, bankruptcy, and the justice system. Hardcover $27.00; Kindle $9.66.

–

Ignite Your Team: Using the SPARK Method to Lead, Inspire, and Build a Team That Cares by J.C. Bernstein

“Ignite Your Team” is a practical guide for building a productive team, whether you lead a small business or a global company. Learn how to connect with your employees without long meetings or expensive team-building exercises. Use tools to avoid staffing shortages and burnout. Develop a culture where people want to work. Paperback $22.99; Kindle $9.99.

–

The Year in Tech, 2024: The Insights You Need from Harvard Business Review by Harvard Business Review

“The Year in Tech, 2024” summarizes the latest and most influential tech innovations, including generative AI, web3, neurotech, and the new technologies shaping the hybrid office. Find out what these changes mean for your business, and learn how to use them to compete in today’s turbulent environment. Hardcover $46.00; Paperback $22.95; Kindle $11.99.

–

Startup Story: An Entrepreneur’s Journey from Idea to Exit by Martin Warner

Written by serial entrepreneur Martin Warner, “Startup Story” is a a memoir of whirlwind entrepreneurial success (17 months and a $50 million payday) that puts the reader in the CEO’s seat. Find out what it’s like to steer a company around the toughest tracks and come out with a massive payday. Hardcover $24.99; Kindle $14.99.

–

Decision Intelligence: Transform Your Team and Organization with AI-Driven Decision-Making by Thorsten Heilig and Ilhan Scheer

“Decision Intelligence” explores how leaders from various industries use data and AI to make better decisions, considering human and business factors. Learn about the latest technologies and approaches that bridge the gap between behavioral science, data science, and technological innovation. Hardcover $32.00.

–

The Growth Paradox: Rethinking Control, Accountability, and Change to Move Your Business to the Next Level by Jacky Fischer

“The Growth Paradox” presents essential counterintuitive methods to help small businesses scale by avoiding common pitfalls. Embrace the growth paradox to get unstuck and grow your company to the next level. Learn why holding people accountable doesn’t work and why helping people often hurts performance. Give up power and control to make space for changes that will lead to nonlinear growth. Hardcover $28.00; Kindle $13.99.

–

Make Your Brand Legendary: Create Raving Fans With the Customer Experience Engine by Scott Wozniak

“Make Your Brand Legendary” explores the systems that great brands have used to create raving fans, such as Apple, Harley-Davidson, Chick-fil-A, and Disney. Find out how to cultivate true believers to buy every product and serve as brand evangelists. Get a helpful diagram to apply these practices to your business. Hardcover $26.00; Kindle $13.99.

–

The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change by Jay Sullivan

“The New Nimble” demonstrates how businesses and organizations can apply lessons from recent paradigm shifts in thinking and behavior to adjust and optimize everyday operations. Learn how to gather the data and insights that will allow you to make decisions quickly when the next change takes everyone by surprise. Learn to build trust within your organization and with your external stakeholders to take action in times of crisis. Hardcover $28.00.

–

Halo Data: Understanding and Leveraging the Value of Your Data by Caroline Carruthers and Peter Jackson

“Halo Data” proposes a new methodology for evaluating and leveraging data. Review the limitations of our current understanding of data, including metadata, data mining, data enrichment, and big data. Explore a new concept and framework for understanding and quantifying value in an organization’s data and a practical methodology for using this in practice. Paperback $26.95; Kindle $22.99.

–

Marketing Built by Love: A Human-Centered Foundation to Delight Your Customers, Increase Your Revenue, and Grow Your Business by Daniel Bussius

“Marketing Built by Love” reviews pillars to marking success based on one reality: your audience is human. Whether you’re a small business owner, marketer, or executive, leverage the human experience to cultivate customer loyalty. Learn the four vital components every foundational marketing plan needs. Align your marketing with the five science-based stages of human relationships. Hardcover $27.95; Kindle $9.99.

–

250+ Best Practices for B2B Marketing Success by Alexander Kesler

“250+ Best Practices for B2B Marketing Success” synthesizes best practices into an easy-to-implement guide for all levels of B2B professionals. Get marketing strategies and practical initiatives on everything from crafting content to measuring its effectiveness at the campaign’s end. Hardcover $26.99; Kindle $17.99.

–