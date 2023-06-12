13 New Ecommerce Books for Summer 2023

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books for your summer reading. There are titles on B2B marketing, decentralized platforms, customer experience, sustainable business models, brand development, advertising technology, and the influencer economy.

I compiled this list from Amazon’s “Books” category. I selected “Business & Money,” chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category, and selected “E-commerce.” Then I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to ecommerce. I also chose a few titles from the “Business Development & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

Gonzo Capitalism: How to Make Money in An Economy That Hates You by Chris Guillebeau

Written by “The $100 Startup” author and serial entrepreneur Chis Guillebeau, “Gonzo Capitalism” explores the new opportunities and paths taken by Millennials and Gen Zs in a decentralized ecosystem of fast-moving virtual markets. Learn how to capitalize on new tools such as gaming platforms, online prediction markets, TikTok, artificial intelligence platforms, open banking, and fintech applications. Hardcover $29.00; Kindle $14.99.

Making a Metaverse That Matters: From Snow Crash & Second Life to A Virtual World Worth Fighting by Wagner James Au

“Making a Metaverse That Matters” is a guide to understanding the metaverse and cutting through its myths and misconceptions. Get a historical overview, including a behind-the-scenes account of launching Second Life, the first metaverse platform to achieve mainstream awareness. Review the state of current platforms — Meta, Roblox, Fortnite, VRChat, and Lamina1, a startup from metaverse creator Neal Stephenson. Hardcover $32.00; Kindle $19.00.

Pioneering a Smart, Sustainable, and Resilient Future: Founder Stories and Business Models by Chiraphol N Chiyachantana, Tamas Makany, David K Ding

“Pioneering a Smart, Sustainable, and Resilient Future” provides tools for creating successful businesses in the digital age. Explore real-life cases from the finalists of the 10th annual Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition, a biennial startup challenge run by Singapore Management University. ​Hardcover $38.00.

The Digital-First Customer Experience: Seven Design Strategies from the World’s Leading Brands by Joe Wheeler

“The Digital-First Customer Experience” explores the challenges companies face in designing compelling experiences in a digital-first world. In his third book on customer experience, author Joe Wheeler examines case studies of leading brands, including Spotify, Cemex, VMware, Starbucks, Nike, and Amazon. Hardcover $110.00; Paperback $29.99; Kindle $29.99.

Demystifying IT: The Language of IT for the CEO by Bhopi Dhall and Saurajit Kanungo

“Demystifying IT” is a book about information technology, identifying the opportunities of modern IT, and presenting a guide for companies to improve their IT and get the best value from their investment. Learn how to harmonize your business with realistic technology. Hardcover $24.99; Kindle $9.99.

Brand Love: Building Strong Consumer-Brand Connections by Lydia Michael

“Brand Love” breaks down the building of culturally inclusive, long-lasting consumer-brand relationships. Learn how brands appeal to the emotions of their consumers and why everybody benefits when brands earn their customers’ hearts, minds, and love. Hardcover $87.99; Paperback $29.99; Kindle $29.99.

An Influencer’s World: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Social Media Influencers and Creators by Caroline Baker, Don Baker

“An Influencer’s World” examines the often misunderstood realities of social media influencers. Featuring interviews with trending influencers, CEOs, marketing industry insiders, brands, mental health professionals, and celebrities, the book presents a behind-the-scenes look at the business side of influencing and the personal lives of influencers and creators. Paperback $25.00; Kindle $14.75.

Founder vs Investor: The Honest Truth About Venture Capital from Startup to IPO by Elizabeth Zalman, Jerry Neumann

Written by veteran founder Elizabeth Zalman and investor Jerry Neumann, “Founder vs Investor” discusses how startups are built, broken, and fought over throughout their lifecycle. Founders and investors often find themselves at odds with wildly different motivations. “Founder vs Investor” is the brutal truth, from each side’s perspective, of the pitfalls of this tenuous relationship. Hardcover $22.99; Kindle $10.99.

Unforgettable: The Art and Science of Creating Memorable Experiences by Phil Mershon

“Unforgettable” explores how to create life-changing interactions that leave a lasting impact on your audience. Design memorable and valuable experiences, and craft meaningful moments tailored to your target audience. Learn to minimize common negative forces that can detract from any event. Paperback $19.95.

How Brands Innovate: The Principles of Cultural Strategy by Douglas Holt

“How Brands Innovate” explores cultural innovation, the model that defines how brands such as Nike and Starbucks came to be. Learn how to drive breakthrough innovation without breakthrough technology. Get a step-by-step model for analysis and a framework to innovate your brand. Hardcover $27.95.

250+ Best Practices for B2B Marketing Success by Alexander Kesler

“250+ Best Practices for B2B Marketing Success” presents strategies and practices for B2B marketing. This easy-to-implement guide is a resource for B2B professionals, from newbies to seasoned pros. Hardcover $26.99; Kindle $17.99.

Selling the American People: Advertising, Optimization, and the Origins of Adtech by Lee McGuigan

“Selling the American People” reviews the history of advertising technology, tracing data-driven surveillance back to the 1950s. Explore the history of the computerization of the advertising business as it blended science, technology, and cultures in an ideology of optimization. Paperback $45.00; Kindle $28.99.

Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most by Cassie Holmes

“Happier Hour” explains how to improve life by changing how you perceive and invest your time. Get empirically-based insights and easy-to-implement tools to design your schedule with purpose, sidestep distractions, spend time wisely, and create and savor moments of joy. Paperback $18.99; Kindle $1.99.

