Our Favorite Books of 2022

We asked our contributors to tell us the best book they’ve read this year. Here are their responses.

“Unlevel Playing Field: The Biggest Mindshift in PPC History” by Frederick Vallaeys

“Unlevel The Playing Field” speaks to how automation and machine learning are necessary for Google Ads’ account growth while expounding on the strategic importance of humans in guiding campaigns. I echo the author’s thinking as I manage my clients’ accounts. – Matthew Umbro, VP Advertising, Closed Loop



“Ego Is The Enemy“ by Ryan Holiday

The modern-day stoic philosophy in this book helps guard against the dangers of rampant ego. It’s essential reading in testing times. – Pete Bruckshaw, Freelance Supply Chain and Logistics Journalist



“Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business“ by Gino Wickman.

“Traction” outlines the operating system that all owners and managers should implement in their company to achieve growth without the common pitfalls of entrepreneurship. It explains a simple yet robust approach to creating a meaningful company. – Barbara Carneiro, Founder, Word Revolution



“Winning“ by Jack Welch

I came across “Winning” when I was elevated to a leadership role at Acxiom. It teaches practical lessons on how individuals and organizations can achieve more. It taught me to establish trust with candor and transparency, have the courage to make unpopular decisions, and inspire risk-taking and learning.” – Carlos Vega, Director of Email Strategy, Acxiom



“The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act“ by Isaac Butler

“The Method” chronicles the history and development of the method acting technique from tsarist Russia to New York and Hollywood, transforming some of the 20th century’s greatest actors, including Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, and Dustin Hoffman. – Sig Ueland, Freelance Journalist and Screenwriter



“Radical Focus“ by Christina Wodkte

Effective business planning has required much agility over the last few years. Many organizations, including my company, have needed to innovate and work in new ways. I found the Objectives & Key Results approach in “Radical Focus” effective for aligning work processes with corporate priorities. We have been implementing this for six months and have found a lot of value. – Lori McDonald, CEO, Brilliance Business Solutions



“Tough Women Adventure Stories: Stories of grit, courage and determination“ edited by Jenny Tough

Whenever I lack inspiration, I turn to adventurers like Jenny Tough who have completed incredible feats of endurance. The collection of true stories demonstrates what can be achieved when we face our fears and commit to the journey and how toughness can take different forms for each individual. A word of caution, you may find yourself planning a daring adventure after reading this book. – Samantha Collier, CEO, What’s Next Consulting



“Coloring Outside the Lines“ by Jeff Tobe

I read quite a bit to stay abreast of the latest trends in marketing and sales. But I’m most inspired by materials that help me look at “the norms” differently. Initially published in 2010, “Coloring Outside the Lines” is loaded with actionable advice for any business today. Throughout the book, author Jeff Tobe prompts us to think in new ways, revamp how the business game is played, and create “what isn’t.” The best takeaway? We must stop trying to solve challenges so quickly that we miss the most important ones. I prefer the audio version of this book. It’s read by the author and includes additional insights. – Pamela Hazelton, Consultant, Author, Speaker



“The Apprentice: My Life in the Kitchen” by Jacques Pepin

“My Apprentice” is as good an example of how to accomplish what you want to do in life as I’ve read — without being preachy or full of jargon. – Jeff Siegel, Publisher Wine Curmudgeon, Freelance Journalist



“Currency Wars: The Making of the Next Global Crisis“ by James Rickards

“Currency Wars,” published in 2011, speaks to much of what the world of finance is experiencing today. The author clearly explains global currency dynamics without needing a formal background on the topic. He combines history, economics, and geopolitical events, as well as his own experience, to produce an enthralling book. – Adel Boukarroum, Freelance Writer, Researcher, Financial Analyst



