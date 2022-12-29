2022 Top 25: Our Most Popular Posts of the Year

Years ago, in early 2001, I spoke with an investment banker friend. He had crunched the financials on Amazon, an up-and-coming bookseller turned retailer, and offered a somber assessment. “There’s no way that company survives,” he told me.

The conversation has stuck with me. It’s a reminder of the evolution of digital commerce and its inevitability.

Hence closing out a gloomy 2022, we still see sunny skies ahead with only occasional storms. And we’ll be here, producing content that we hope elevates your business and your life.

We’ve published roughly 500 articles since January. The 25 most-read includes our always-popular resource lists, instructional pieces, trending topics, and more.

But none of those are possible without you, our valued reader. Concluding our 17th year, all of us thank you.

Top 25 in 2022

12 Examples of Brands in the Metaverse

Metaverse is the blending of digital and physical experiences. The term first appeared in a 1992 novel. Now brands are in the metaverse, engaging consumers creatively.

—

20 Platforms to Sell Digital Products

Creators and merchants have multiple options for selling digital goods, such as ebooks, courses, and software. Here is a rundown of ecommerce platforms to sell digital goods.

—

14 Marketplaces to Buy and Sell Websites

Whether you're buying a web business or selling, marketplaces can make the transaction happen. Here is a list of marketplaces to buy and sell online businesses.

—

16 New Free Commercial Fonts for 2022

Compelling web design adds trust to an ecommerce site. Properly used, fonts can establish branding and creativity. Here's our annual list of new commercial fonts.

—

Google Ads: How to Set Up Account-level UTM Parameters

UTM parameters can help marketers track the performance of Google Ads. Unfortunately, manually creating tracking parameter strings takes time and is error-prone.

—

20 Free Design Tools for 2022

Here is a list of free apps to design a website, logo, and more. There are graphic editors for two- and three-dimensional content, font tools, and extensive resource libraries.

—

5 Predictions for the 2022 Holiday Shopping Season

Since 2013 senior contributor Armando Roggio has predicted ecommerce sales for the upcoming holiday season. His 2022 predictions consider inflation and more.

—

iOS 15: Impact on Email Marketing to Date

Apple's iOS 15 operating system launched in September 2021. Its new "Mail Privacy Protection" inflates the reported open rates of commercial emails.

—

25 Free Tools to Test Your Website

Regular testing of the health and vitality of an ecommerce site will ensure optimal performance. Here is a list of tools to test sites for download speed, accessibility, and more.

—

Indonesia, an Overlooked Ecommerce Market

Indonesia has the fourth-largest global population and a sizeable ecommerce economy. Yet Western merchants often overlook the opportunity to sell there.

—

AWS Boosts Amazon’s Q2 2022 Results

Amazon reported mixed results for Q2 2022. Product sales fell, but revenue from Amazon Web Services and subscriptions grew (a lot). We dive into the details.

—

My Favorite SEO Keyword Tools

Keyword research is knowing what consumers are searching for and their words to describe those items. Contributor Ann Smarty lists her go-to tools, with explanations.

—

SEO for Google’s ‘People also ask’

Google's search results pages are evolving. New elements and sections present organic-traffic opportunities. One of the most useful is "People also ask."

—

15 Sites for Free Commercial Fonts

The perfect font for your design projects doesn't have to cost money. Many free options are available. Here are 15 sites offering free commercial fonts to download.

—

How the Ukraine War Impacts Ecommerce

Human suffering from the Ukraine war is far more important than economic impacts. Nonetheless, business leaders should contemplate the potential effects.

—

Setting Up Google’s Performance Max Campaigns

Google's Performance Max campaigns are the latest iteration in the company's emphasis on automation and machine learning. It's worth testing.

—

Rivian Write-down Moves Amazon to Q1 2022 Net Loss

Amazon released its first-quarter 2022 financial results at the end of April, and they were disappointing. For the first time since 2015, the company reported a loss.

—

Southeast Asia Tops Worldwide Ecommerce Growth

There are 10 countries in Southeast Asia. Five of them have the fastest ecommerce growth rates on the planet. Here are the numbers — sales, growth %, and leading providers.

—

Sales Report 2022: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday

U.S. consumers spent freely this year during the traditional five-day holiday shopping kickoff. We look at the numbers in this our eighth annual Cyber Week sales analysis.

—

13 Augmented Reality Examples from Retailers, Brands

Augmented reality allows consumers to visualize the appearance of products on their bodies, in their homes, and more. Apple's ARKit has made the technology accessible.

—

5 Content Marketing Ideas for February 2022

Content marketing drives search engine rankings and inbound traffic. Every month since 2014 we've published a list of content ideas for ecommerce merchants.

—

Charts: Metaverse Market Size, Participants

The metaverse, where virtual and physical worlds collide, is booming. In four charts, we analyze the market size, participants, and outlook.

—

9 Types of Influencer Marketing Campaigns

How, exactly, should ecommerce marketers use influencers? Blog posts, social media, videos, other? We explain nine types of proven campaigns.

—

5 Content Marketing Ideas for September 2022

This month's installment of ecommerce content ideas includes back-to-school suggestions, "ultimate guides," "Shut up and take my money," and more.

—

Shopify Buys Logistics Company Deliverr

Shopify's acquisition of fulfillment company Deliverr will help it compete with Amazon and will otherwise jumpstart stalled growth.