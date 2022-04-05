20 Platforms to Sell Digital Products

Creators and merchants have multiple options for selling digital goods such as ebooks, courses, and software.

Here is a list of ecommerce platforms to sell digital goods. There are tools to sell digital items, platforms for offering courses and subscriptions, and advanced services for digital rights management.

Platforms to Sell Digital Goods

Gumroad is an ecommerce platform to sell digital products and build a following. Sell ebooks, memberships, courses, software with license keys, and more. Sell multiple versions and charge more. Create a lightweight DRM to protect your work. Buyers can pay in various currencies with any major credit card or PayPal, even with a “pay what you want” feature. Price: Starts at 9% plus 30¢ per transaction.

Teachable is a platform for creating and selling online courses. Teachable features unlimited video and hosting, integrated payment processing, student management, lecture comments, and basic quizzes. Link your website to Teachable under a custom domain. Track sales and students. Price: Plans start at $1 + 10% per transaction. No fees on free products.

Sellfy is a platform to sell digital goods and print-on-demand products. Create digital subscriptions and charge weekly, monthly, or yearly. Customize the storefront with your logo and layout — or link to your domain. Add “buy now” buttons and turn your existing pages into a store. Price: Free for up to 10 products. Premium plans start at $19 per month.

Payhip is an ecommerce platform for selling digital products, courses, or memberships. Embed Payhip into your website or use a storefront. Buyers can instantly download files after purchase. Run promotional campaigns with flexible coupons. Sync your customers directly to your mailing lists on Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor, and more. Price: Plans start at 5% per transaction.

Podia is a platform to sell courses, webinars, and downloads while building communities. Upload unlimited files and videos and offer payment plans, upsells, quizzes, drip content, and student comments. Sell one-off downloads such as ebooks, audio books, PDFs, cheat sheets, and checklists. Charge for one-on-one coaching sessions or group webinars with Zoom and YouTube Live integrations. Price: Plans start at $33 per month.

Easy Digital Downloads is a WordPress plugin to sell digital products such as PDFs, software, and themes. The platform features a customizable shopping cart, customer tracking, and discount codes. Set a file download limit and link expiration. Access the built-in reporting platform to view stats and custom reports. Price: Plans start at $99.50 per year.

Sellwire is a simple way to sell digital products. Upload your digital files for Sellwire to host, connect your payment provider, and set the prices. Share your product link, and when people pay and download the file, you receive the funds instantly. Set expirations for a specific time or number of downloads. Price: Plans start at $9 per month for 10 files.

FlickRocket specializes in secure digital content distribution, with software for encoding, content upload, DRM protection, and management of a content delivery network. Access search engine optimization features, marketing tools, affiliate management, and multiple payment gateways. Select from various store designs or create your own. Price: Plans start at 99¢ per transaction.

Creative Market is a platform for digital artists to showcase and market their work to more than 8 million members. Quickly open a shop and sell graphics, fonts, templates, images, themes, and more. Create new products and update them whenever you like. Sell through Creative Market and your own site. Products are delivered instantly and securely. Contact for pricing.

Thinkific enables entrepreneurs to create, market, sell, and deliver their own online courses. Create flexible content, including live lessons, unlimited video, communities, assessments, and more. Sell your knowledge in standalone courses, bundles, digital downloads, or memberships. Set pricing your way with coupons, monthly payments, or subscriptions. Price: Free for one admin account. Premium plans start at $39 per month.

DPD (Digital Product Delivery) is an all-in-one shopping cart and digital fulfillment service. Manage multiple stores through one DPD account. Sell downloads, services, tangibles, and key codes. Stamp PDF ebooks with the buyer’s info, then encrypt them to prevent printing or copying. Price: Plans start at $10 per month for 20 products and 1 GB of storage.

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin for membership sites, online courses, and digital downloads. Manage your members by granting and revoking access to posts, pages, videos, categories, tags, feeds, communities, and digital files. Use coupons codes, expiration dates, drip content, and referral marketing. Price: Plans start at $129 for one year of support.

FetchApp integrates with popular platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and PayPal to sell digital goods — music, videos, photos, ebooks, PDFs, and software. FetchApp automatically emails a secure download link when orders are received, with a record of every purchase. Price: Free up to 25 daily orders and 5 MB storage. Premium plans start at $5 per month for 50 MB storage with no sales commission.

FastSpring is a full-service ecommerce platform to sell SaaS, licensed software, and digital goods. FastSpring delivers seamless, branded, and localized checkout experiences directly from your website with custom language, pricing, currency, and preferred payment methods. Sell subscriptions worldwide with easy-to-use recurring billing, customer management, and more. Contact for pricing.

E-junkie is a platform to sell digital downloads and physical merchandise. Sell for a fixed price, with pay-what-you-want pricing, or even via donations. Create shop-wide or product-specific promotions, discount codes, or gift cards. Disable physical-good sales automatically with inventory management. Calculate postage with USPS and UPS integrations or custom rules. Price: Plans start at $5 per month for 10 products and 200 MB storage.

SendOwl is an all-in-one app to help creators sell and deliver audio books, ebooks, photography, software, memberships, subscriptions, event tickets, online courses, license keys, and more. Sell on your website or blog, social media, emailed payment links, or use the API. Access the native Shopify integration. Use drip functionality to release products over time. Manage promotions and grant discounts to all or some of your customers. Offer one-click upsells and pay-what-you-want prices. Price: Standard plan is $15 per month for 30 products and 3 GB of storage.

Pulley is an app to sell downloadable products such as digital art, music, videos, fonts, ebooks, and software. Sell from any website, blog, social media page, or via the Big Cartel integration. Orders get delivered instantly to customers with secure download links. View real-time statistics as well as complete order and download history. Price: Plans start at $6 per month.

PayLoadz is a platform to sell downloadable items such as software, ebooks, music, movies, digital art, manuals, articles, crafts, templates, files, and more. Sell from anywhere — your site, social media sites, and even eBay auctions. Upload single or multiple file products directly on PayLoadz or using an FTP client with unlimited file storage. Buyers receive products instantly after making a payment using PayPal. Price: Basic plan is $0 per month plus 30% per transaction. The Pro plan is $29 per month plus 2.9% and 29¢ per transaction.

Simple Goods is an easy way to sell digital goods. Add a “buy now” button to your website to launch a checkout modal from anywhere, or get a hosted checkout page and product link. Connect your Stripe account and start accepting credit cards instantly. Create unique discount codes for sales, promotions, or affiliates. Protected download links and receipts are sent to buyers automatically. Sell weekly, monthly, or annual memberships of goods and services. Simple Goods integrates with Zapier, webhooks, and more. Price: Plans start at 3% per transaction.

Selz facilitates the selling of digital products, physical products, and professional services — all from one place. Sell or rent ebooks, videos, courses, software, apps, templates, and more. Use the drag-and-drop editor to create a store that matches your brand, or choose a suitable template. Build your audience and attract traffic to your store with a full-featured, built-in blogging platform. Apply promotion, coupon, and discount tools. Use Selz Pay to process all major cards or PayPal. Price: Plans start at $26 per month.