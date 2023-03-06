20 WordPress Plugins to Manage a Blog

A blog can promote your brand and engage prospects. WordPress is arguably the best blog platform, mainly due to roughly 60,000 free or inexpensive plugins to add useful features and functionality.

Here is a list of plugins to manage a blog on WordPress. There are tools to create and edit content, improve organic search rankings, generate leads, and promote and secure the site. Most of these plugins are free, though some have premium versions with added features.

Plugins to Manage a Blog

Ivory Search enhances the default WordPress search and also allows new custom search forms. Create an unlimited number of such forms and configure each to perform unique types of searches. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $19.99 per year.

MemberPress is a plugin to launch a paywall, sell online courses and subscriptions, create customizable coupons, build communities, and distribute timed drip messages. Control what content your users can see based on the membership or digital products they purchase. Build your own password-protected community with MemberPress when you install and use a WordPress-based forum. Price: Plans start at $179.50 per year.

Editorial Calendar helps manage your posts, contributors, and publish schedule. Move posts via drag-and-drop, edit posts directly in the calendar, and oversee an entire blog. Price: Free.

LiveChat lets you communicate with visitors while they’re browsing your site. Set up quick replies to answer common questions, and create chat tags to streamline communication. Send personalized messages based on different criteria. Price: Plans start at $20 per month.

WooCommerce is an open-source ecommerce platform. Access themes for your storefront and easily customize product pages to showcase physical products or digital goods, such as subscriptions or memberships. Price: Free.

SeedProd is an easy-to-use page builder and WordPress site creator. Produce landing pages, sales pages, log-in pages, 404 pages, coming soon pages, maintenance mode pages, and more — all with no code. You can also build every part of your WordPress custom theme, including product pages, single-page templates, and WooCommerce carts. Price: Plans start at $39.50 per year.

WP Mail SMTP improves your email deliverability by reconfiguring WordPress to use a proper SMTP provider when sending emails, ensuring they reach inboxes. Price: Free.

Site Kit is the official Google plugin for insights about how people find and use your site. Understand how Google Search discovers and displays your pages. Get additional insights from Analytics, Ads, PageSpeed Insights, and Tag Manager. Price: Free.

Pretty Links helps you shrink, beautify, track, manage, and share any URL on or off your WordPress website. Create links that look how you want using your own domain name. Pretty Links tracks each hit on your URL and provides a detailed report of where it came from, the browser, OS, and host. Price: Plans start at $99.50 per year.

AffiliateWP is a tool to create and manage an affiliate program. Customize every aspect, including registration, onboarding, and commissions. Track individual referral links, affiliate coupon codes, custom affiliate landing pages, cross-domain promotions, direct links, and more. Price: Plans start at $149.50 per year.

WP Rocket is a caching and performance optimization plugin to improve the page speed of WordPress sites. Price: Plans start at $59 per year.

Yet Another Related Posts Plugin (YARPP) displays related posts and pages. Using a customizable algorithm, YARPP introduces your visitors to other relevant content, boosting visitor engagement, time on site, and organic search rankings. Price: Free.

MonsterInsights supplies advanced tracking for Google Analytics, providing comprehensive info about visitors on your WordPress dashboard. Get reports on audience demographics, behavior, traffic, conversions, ecommerce activity, affiliate links, referrals, contact forms, search engine optimization, custom posts, and more. Price: Plans start at $99.50 per year.

Yoast SEO is a leading WordPress organic-search tool. Improve your rankings with title and meta description templating, advanced XML sitemaps, breadcrumbs, and more. Use Schema.org markup to ensure Google, Pinterest, and others know about your page. Analyze readability, avoid duplicate content, and optimize for keywords. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $99 per year.

Shared Counts lets you add social sharing links to your WordPress website. Add buttons for Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn, email sharing, and more. Increase your audience by helping readers share your posts and pages. Price: Free.

OptinMonster is a lead-generation pop-up tool. Use the drag-and-drop builder to create different pop-up uses, such as exit campaigns, sidebar forms, and scroll-triggered boxes. Create email subscription forms, sticky announcement bars, gamified opt-in forms, and other types of interactive pop-ups. Use A/B split testing to know what works best. Price: Plans start at $9 per month.

PushEngage can send personalized web push notifications to your site visitors. It takes subscribers just two clicks or less to sign up for the notifications. From the dashboard, create opt-ins, launch marketing campaigns, track revenue goals, and manage an audience with advanced segmentation and audience targeting rules. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $9 per month.

WPForms is a drag-and-drop builder to quickly create custom forms for contact, feedback, subscriptions, payment, surveys, polls, and more. Price: Plans start at $49.50 per year.

bbPress is powerful forum software. Quickly create a portal for streamlined discussions, subscriptions, and more. Price: Free.

Sucuri Security is a site-security plugin that complements an existing security setup. It features security activity auditing; monitoring of file integrity, remote blacklists, and blocklists; security hardening; post-hack security actions; and security notifications. Price: Free.