11 New Business Books for 2023

It’s time to plan your reading list for 2023. Here is a list of new and upcoming business books for entrepreneurs, managers, and creative professionals. Learn how to grow a business, transform your brand, influence an audience, incentivize others, avoid scams, and focus on what matters.

New Business Books for 2023

Founder vs. Investor: The Honest Truth About Venture Capital from Startup to IPO by Elizabeth Joy Zalman and Jerry Neumann

In the journey of a startup, founders and investors both desire success. Yet, they often find themselves at odds with wildly different motivations. For the partnership to work, they must understand what is happening in the other’s head. In “Founder vs. Investor,” veteran founder Elizabeth Zalman and investor Jerry Neumann square off in an honest debate on how startups are built, broken, and fought over throughout a company’s lifecycle.

—

Assemblage: The Art and Science of Brand Transformation by Emmanuel Probst

Brands can no longer force-feed products to viewers. To succeed, they must transform consumers and the world. In “Assemblage,” Emmanuel Probst shows how brands can positively impact people, society, and the economy. Learn how to leverage data and insights to deliver a personalized, human-centric consumer experience and launch an authentic, transformative brand.

—

How to Grow Your Small Business: A 6-Step Plan to Help Your Business Take Off by Donald Miller

In “How to Grow Your Small Business,” Donald Miller presents a six-step plan to produce dependable, predictable results, so you can stop drowning in the details and spend more time doing what you love. Author of “Building a StoryBrand” and host of the “Business Made Simple” podcast, Miller gives a proven framework for optimizing your business’s leadership, marketing, sales, products, overhead and operations, and cash flow.

—

Fool Me Once: Scams, Stories, and Secrets from the Trillion-Dollar Fraud Industry by Kelly Richmond Pope

From embezzlers and Ponzi schemers to Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes, fraud is all around us. “Fool Me Once” explores the world of deception — uncovering what drives perpetrators and examining what makes victims so gullible. Learn to question your preconceived notions about people with an insider’s viewpoint, to better protect yourself and your company.

—

Swipe Up for More!: Inside the Unfiltered Lives of Influencers by Stephanie McNeal

In “Swipe Up for More!” get a behind-the-scenes look at the work and lives of three influencers — fashion and lifestyle guru Caitlin Covington of Southern Curls and Pearls, runner and advocate Mirna Valerio, and “mommy blogger” Shannon Bird. Follow along as they build their businesses, deal with haters, and fight for distribution control while maintaining appearances.

—

Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most by Cassie Holmes

“Happier Hour” explains how to improve your life by changing how you perceive and invest your time. Get empirically-based insights and easy-to-implement tools to design your schedule, sidestep distractions, and spend your hours with confidence in your choices — all while creating moments of joy.

—

Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business by Kindra Hall

“Stories That Stick” explores the most compelling storytelling strategies, enabling you to take control of your own narrative. Review four unique stories to differentiate, captivate, and elevate the tale of your brand – the value story, the founder story, the purpose story, and the customer story. Get actionable steps to find, craft, and leverage the stories you already have and aren’t telling.

—

10x Is Easier Than 2x: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less by Dan Sullivan and Dr. Benjamin Hardy

In “10x Is Easier Than 2x,” entrepreneurship-guru Dan Sullivan explains why achieving 10-times growth is more manageable than 2-times. Consider that 10-times is not an outcome but a quality-over-quantity process for creating exponential growth in your life and business, expanding your freedoms of time, money, relationships, and purpose.

—

Jump: Dare to Do What Scares You in Business and Life by Kim Perell

“Jump” teaches you how to overcome the fear of the unknown to manifest success. Entrepreneur Kim Perrell shares her story of hitting rock bottom and summoning the courage to leap into the unknown. Learn to get out of your comfort zone, overcome self-doubt, and take proactive steps to change your life. Get the knowledge, tools, and mindset necessary to move beyond fear, rejection, and failure to reach unmatched levels of success.

—

Mixed Signals: How Incentives Really Work by Uri Gneezy

In “Mixed Signals,” behavioral economist Uri Gneezy explores how actions send signals that shape behaviors. Discover why incentives often fail, and see how the right incentives can change behavior. Learn to design better incentives for success.

—

How Big Things Get Done: The Surprising Factors That Determine the Fate of Every Project by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner

“How Big Things Get Done” reveals tactics to complete any ambitious project on time and within budget. Learn how to plan slowly, act fast, be part of a team, master the unknown, and more. Examine errors in judgment and decision-making that lead to big and small projects failing.