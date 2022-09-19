13 New Ecommerce Books for Fall 2022

Here’s a batch of new ecommerce books for the fall. There are titles on social media marketing, international ecommerce, launching a side hustle, creating demand, finding an online audience, growing a startup, and several titles on building a brand.

I compiled this list using Amazon. From Amazon’s “Books” category, I selected “Business & Money.” I then chose the “Processes & Infrastructure” sub-category and selected “E-commerce.” Next, I handpicked titles from that group based on customer ratings and relation to online selling. In addition, I chose a few titles from the “Business Development & Entrepreneurship” sub-category.

New Ecommerce Books

Hangry: A Startup Journey by Mike Evans

“Hangry” is the story of how Grubhub founder Mike Evans started and grew the multibillion-dollar delivery company. Initially, as a coder, he created an application to determine which restaurants would deliver a late-night pizza to his apartment. “Hangry” follows the step-by-step rise of this disruptive business, including lessons for entrepreneurs and startups to avoid many of the marketplace pitfalls and failures. Hardcover $26.10; Kindle $14.99.

The Tao of Alibaba: Inside the Chinese Digital Giant that Is Changing the World by Brian A. Wong

“The Tao of Alibaba” addresses the secret sauce of the Chinese ecommerce behemoth. Explore the management philosophy, ethos, and spirit that has enabled Alibaba to weather tough times and setbacks, and persist toward a common mission. Learn to align your business with performance-maximizing tools to ensure its success, steer your venture to impact your community, and configure your organization toward purpose and impact. Hardcover $29.00; Kindle $17.99.

Do B2B Better: Drive Growth Through Game-Changing Customer Experience by Jim Tincher and Daniel Futter

“Do B2B Better” shows business-to-business companies how to develop superior customer experience to drive growth. Exploring a model called the Customer Experience Loyalty Flywheel, “Do B2B Better” shares stories of successful CX programs from top B2B companies, including Dow, Hagerty, and UKG. Find out what sets top performers apart, and learn how to deliver customer experiences to drive your company’s growth. Hardcover $29.00; Kindle $17.99.

Brand Mysticism: Cultivate Creativity and Intoxicate Your Audience by Steven Grasse and Aaron Goldfarb

“Brand Mysticism,” by Steven Grasse, the marketing mastermind behind Hendrick’s Gin, explores how to build an authentic, enduring, and beloved brand. This book guides you through the necessary steps to channel entrepreneurial spirit into a brand, a business, and a creative practice. Hardcover $28.00; Kindle $14.99.

The Power of Scarcity: Leveraging Urgency & Demand To Influence Customer Decisions by Mindy Weinstein

“The Power of Scarcity” shows how to drive revenue and grow a business using the powerful concept of scarcity. Explore marketing and psychology to learn how to use scarcity to boost sales, win negotiations, spark action, develop community, build customer loyalty, and more. Gain a deeper understanding of why and how scarcity works in business, and how different types of scarcity messages affect our brains. Hardcover $28.00; Kindle $26.60.

The Brand Book: An insider’s guide to brand building for businesses and organizations by Daryl Fielding

“The Brand Book” is a practical guide for developing a brand. Review real-world examples and case studies from prominent brand campaigns to underpin the best tactics. Get templates and checklists to help develop your own brand. Paperback $19.99; Kindle $10.99.

#Share: Building Social Word of Mouth by Natalie T. Wood and Caroline K. Muñoz

“#Share” examines the influence of social word-of-mouth. Explore company successes and academic research to create social media content that speaks with your brand voice, stimulates engagement, encourages users to share, and complies with industry and federal guidelines. Paperback $26.99; Kindle $17.99.

Branding That Means Business: How to Build Enduring Bonds Between Brands, Consumers, & Markets by Matt Johnson and Tessa Misiaszek

“Branding That Means Business” is a guidebook on how to build, sustain, and grow a brand. Learn how to create, maintain, and operate your brand to connect with consumers. Explore psychology, sociology, anthropology, and literature to differentiate your product and make consumers love it. Hardcover $27.00; Kindle $17.99.

Human-Driven Experience: The Battle For Trust In The Digital Age by Robert Harles

“Human-Driven Experience” explores how to capture consumers’ attention when they have little to no tolerance for inauthenticity. Learn to make sense of a consumer landscape turned upside down by digital technologies. Discover strategies for creating end-to-end digital experiences and marketing campaigns that resonate with users, rising above the inauthentic content from established brands. Hardcover $39.95.

How To Build An Online Audience: A practical and straightforward guide to building an online audience without paying for advertising by Patric Morgan

“How To Build An Online Audience” is a step-by-step guide to building a social media audience, growing an email list, and increasing traffic to a website. Learn the principles of building an online audience. Discover why things go viral and how to write viral posts. Gain the skills and confidence to build an audience on Facebook, Twitter, and more. Kindle $9.99.

Make It In America: How International Companies and Entrepreneurs Can Successfully Enter and Scale in U.S. Markets by Matthew Lee Sawyer

“Make It in America” is a guide for foreign entrepreneurs and international businesses who want to enter the U.S. marketplace. Get valuable tools and practical advice on various topics, including marketing, financing, legal and tax requirements, protecting intellectual property, working with Americans, and navigating the immigration system. Hardcover $30.00.

The Digital Selling Handbook: Grow Your Sales By Engaging, Prospecting, and Converting Customers The Way They Buy Today by ​​Bill Stinnett

“The Digital Selling Handbook” helps marketers and businesses rethink their entire sales approach and adjust to today’s virtual marketplace. Explore customer psychology and buying behavior in the new digital-first world. Learn to create a magnetic personal brand that attracts customers. Find and create new opportunities through outbound prospecting. Write articles, emails, and social media posts that trigger customer action. Turn customer conversations into sales opportunities and revenue. Hardcover $28.00; Kindle $21.49.

Future Ready: The Four Pathways To Capturing Digital Value by Stephanie L. Woerner, Peter Weill, and Ina M. Sebastian

“Future Ready” is a research-driven playbook compiled from the data of more than 1,000 companies, detailing a four-pathway framework to help businesses compete and excel in the digital economy. Follow case studies and analyses to help companies benchmark themselves against top performers and transform their business for the modern age. Hardcover $30.00; Kindle $14.99.

