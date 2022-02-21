17 Podcasts for Online Merchants in 2022

Podcasts offer online merchants a free and easy way to learn from leading brands and get practical insights from experts on growing and improving a business.

Here’s a list of business podcasts to try out in 2022. There are short podcasts on industry news and training, in-depth interviews and profiles, explorations on start-ups and global brands, and more.

“Ecommerce Conversations” is Practical Ecommerce’s weekly podcast hosted by Beardbrand founder and CEO Eric Bandholz. Learn from the experiences of expert merchants. Get ready-to-use advice to help avoid common pitfalls and immediately improve your results.

“How I Built This,” hosted by Guy Raze, explores the stories behind some of the world’s best-known companies. Listen to the journeys of entrepreneurs and innovators. Follow their life-changing moments and eventual triumphs over setbacks.

“Business Wars,” hosted by David Brown, former anchor of public radio’s Marketplace, covers corporate rivalries such as Netflix vs. HBO and Nike vs. Adidas. Get the unauthorized stories on what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors, and executives.

“Masters of Scale,” hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, explores the stories and strategies that helped iconic CEOs grow their companies from start-ups into global brands. The show explores entrepreneurship, leadership, strategy, management, fundraising, and the human journey.

“Shopify Masters,” an official Shopify podcast hosted by Felix Thea, is a weekly show where successful entrepreneurs and experts share their experience and practical advice for growing an online business on that platform. Topics include creating viral Facebook ads, outsourcing, licensing products, social media marketing, content marketing, and more.

“The Knowledge Project,” hosted by Shane Parrish of Farnam Street blog, presents long-form interviews with revolutionary doers and thinkers to sharpen your mind and give you the tools you need to make better decisions and live a better life. New episodes are posted every other week. Users can also access episodes by theme, such as business, decisionmaking, investing, learning and thinking, persuasion, and more.

“Exponent,” a production of Stratechery.com, is hosted by Ben Thompson and James Allworth. Ben Thompson is the author of Stratechery, a blog about the business and strategy of technology. James Allworth is an author and a writer for the Harvard Business Review. Exponent explores the evolution of technology and tech companies, along with the impact on society.

“Knowledge@Wharton” is the online business journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The site’s weekly podcast captures ideas generated at Wharton and beyond by offering content based on research, conferences, speakers, books, and interviews with faculty and other experts.

“Smart Passive Income,” hosted by Pat Flynn, explores how to create and manage multiple passive income streams. Learn about building authority online, email marketing, managing a team, outsourcing, content marketing, search engine optimization, niche sites, social media strategies, traffic generation, affiliate marketing, and more.

“HBR IdeaCast” is a weekly podcast from the Harvard Business Review featuring leading thinkers in business and management. It’s hosted by HBR senior editors Alison Beard and Curt Nickisch.

“The $100 MBA” provides short daily podcasts with real-world business lessons. Host Omar Zenhom calls upon industry experts as guest teachers for no-nonsense business instruction from the best in the game.

“Entrepreneurs on Fire,” a daily podcast hosted by John Lee Dumas, interviews inspiring business creators to help listeners with their own journeys. The show has interviewed over 3,000 entrepreneurs, including Tony Robbins, Seth Godin, Gary Vaynerchuk, Barbara Corcoran, Tim Ferriss, and more.

“The Side Hustle Show,” hosted by Nick Loper, is a podcast for part-time entrepreneurs looking to start a business or grow side-hustle ideas. Explore small business marketing, sales, websites, social media marketing, blogging, time management, and more.

“Acquired,” hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, tells the stories of great companies. Episodes feature guests such as the founders and CEOs of Twitter, Electronic Arts, Sequoia Capital, Eventbrite, Venmo, and Creative Arts Agency. Updated weekly, learn the playbooks of great companies and how to apply them as a founder, operator, or investor.

“Pivot,” hosted by Recode’s Kara Swisher and New York University Professor Scott Galloway, explores the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. Get unfiltered insights and bold predictions on the winners and losers in the marketplace. New episodes play every Tuesday and Friday morning.

“Equity,” from TechCrunch, is a podcast about the business of start-ups, exploring the numbers behind the headlines. Keep up to date on the happenings in business, technology, and venture capital — with new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“Duct Tape Marketing” is a daily show from John Jantsch, a leading do-it-yourself marketing expert. He interviews authors, practitioners, and thought leaders, sharing business marketing tips, tactics, and resources.

