10 (More) Books to Grow a Business

Last month I published “14 Books to Grow a Business.” But narrowing the list to 14 excludes many good titles. So here are 10 more books to launch and grow an ecommerce business, addressing topics such as digital marketing, website design, conversion optimization, and more.

Books to Grow an Online Business

Starting an Online Business All-in-One For Dummies by Joel Elad & Shannon Belew

“Starting an Online Business All-in-One For Dummies” provides a comprehensive guide to teach the basics and beyond. Learn how to set up an online store, offer products, and keep accurate books. Explore the legal, accounting, and security challenges to running an online business, as well as advanced topics like financing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and industry trends.

–

Ecommerce Evolved: The Essential Playbook to Build, Grow & Scale a Successful Ecommerce Business by Tanner Larsson

“Ecommerce Evolved” addresses the changing landscape for online businesses. Explore principles that differentiate thriving from mediocre companies. Learn how to leverage the data and structure of a business to build automated marketing campaigns. In the process, discover a support community of experienced peers.

–

DotCom Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Growing Your Company Online with Sales Funnels by Russell Brunson

“DotCom Secrets” is all about the funnel, the online process a business takes visitors through to turn them into customers. Every business has a funnel. “DotCom Secrets” explores the processes, frameworks, and scripts to fix a funnel and grow a company online.

–

You Should Test That!: Conversion Optimization for More Leads, Sales and Profit or The Art and Science of Optimized Marketing by Chris Goward

“You Should Test That!” from conversion pioneer Chris Goward explores testing procedures to optimize images, headlines, navigation, colors, buttons, and other elements to maximize sales. Learn how to choose the right testing methods and analyze the results. “You Should Test That!” features hands-on exercises, case studies, and an insert to help reinforce key tactics.

–

One Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Social Following in 30 Days by Brendan Kane

“One Million Followers” is a guide to building a brand using social media. Written by veteran growth-hacker Brendan Kane, who’s worked with MTV, Sketchers, Vice, and Ikea, “One Million Followers” features interviews with celebrities and marketing experts, exploring the best tools to become an influencer by speaking into a camera or publishing a blog. Learn how to grow an authentic, dedicated, and diverse online following from scratch.

–

Launch: How to Sell Almost Anything Online, Build a Business You Love, and Live the Life of Your Dreams by Jeff Walker

“Launch” is a guide to adopting a marketing strategy to create traction for a business. Author Jeff Walker shares the process he developed after bootstrapping his first internet business from his basement. Whether you have a business or plan to start one, “Launch” teaches you how to grow fast.

–

Don’t Make Me Think, Revisited: A Common Sense Approach to Web Usability by Steve Krug

“Don’t Make Me Think” by Steve Krug is a commonsense guide to usability, exploring the principles of intuitive navigation and information design. An essential user-experience primer, it’s filled with practical illustrations. This revised version includes updated examples and a new chapter on mobile usability.

–

The New Rules of Marketing and PR: How to Use Content Marketing, Podcasting, Social Media, AI, Live Video, and Newsjacking to Reach Buyers by David Meerman Scott

“The New Rules of Marketing and PR” is a practical guide for leveraging technology to get your message seen and heard by the right people at the right time. Explore the most innovative and cost-effective strategies of digital marketing. Learn how to incorporate techniques such as newsjacking to generate instant attention. Review the pros and cons of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate your marketing.

–

Digital Marketing Analytics: Making Sense of Consumer Data in a Digital World by Chuck Hemann & Ken Burbary

“Digital Marketing Analytics” will help you use your data for a competitive advantage. Learn to pick the right tools, listen to activity, identify metrics, and distill your data to enhance performance with customer service, social media marketing, and more.

–

SEO 2023: Learn search engine optimization with smart internet marketing strategies by Adam Clarke

“SEO 2023” is a guide to growing a website, ranking high in Google, and gaining customers. Explore search engine optimization concepts from beginner to advanced and the inner workings of Google’s algorithm. Learn how to get local businesses to rank high with SEO. Access a step-by-step checklist, video tutorials, and resources for free help.

–