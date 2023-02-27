11 Podcast Platforms to Host, Distribute, Monetize

A lot of people listen to podcasts. By 2024 the number of annual global listeners will exceed 500 million, per Statista. For ecommerce merchants, podcasts can demonstrate expertise and connect with prospects.

The right platform can host, distribute, market, and monetize your podcast and track performance. Here is a list of platforms to host your podcast. All of the platforms are affordable, and several offer a free plan.

Podbean is an all-in-one podcast platform to publish, promote, and monetize podcasts. It features unlimited audio and video hosting, a free website, branded domain, and more. Distribute to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more. New episodes are available on Alexa devices via the Podbean Alexa skill. Automatically post your new episodes to social networks. Monetization options include advertising, premium content, or donations. Price: Free for up to five hours. Premium plans start at $9 per month.

–

Anchor is a free platform from Spotify to create, host, and distribute a podcast. Reach a wider audience quickly and easily, including one-step publish to Spotify. Get detailed IAB 2.0-certified metrics to measure the audience and help the show grow. Engagement insights help identify where your Spotify listeners are dropping off. Monetize with subscriptions, Ads by Anchor, or an optional donation button. Price: Free.

–

Blubrry helps over 150,000 podcasters with hosting, distribution, statistics, and monetization. Launch a single show or an entire network. Every plan includes a free WordPress website. Analyze your show with podcast statistics. Distribute to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Deezer, and more. Price: Plans start at $10 per month.

–

Libsyn hosts audio and video podcasts. All plans include free custom-branded players. Schedule, invite, and record your co-host or guests with Libsyn Connect Beta. Promote your latest episode with multiple custom social posts. Get advanced podcast analytics with interactive maps, charts, and insights about fan-favorite apps, players, and destinations. Schedule custom marketing to go out on different dates and times with unique copy and images. Connect with your fans through a cohesive podcast brand everywhere. Monetize with subscriptions, donations, or Libsyn’s hundreds of advertisers. Price: Plans start at $5 per month.

–

Buzzsprout’s platform can host, promote, and track your podcast. Magic Mastering uses advanced technology to automatically sweeten audio files and optimize them for spoken word or music. Publish your episode immediately, or schedule the day and time to go live. Create as many podcasts as you like under one account. Buzzsprout will optimize your episodes automatically. Distribute to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Alexa, Overcast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, and Podchaser. Price: Free for two hours per month. Premium plans start at $12 per month.

–

RSS.com is a platform to start, grow, and monetize a podcast. RSS.com features unlimited audio storage, automatic distribution to the major podcast directories, sponsorship opportunities, cross-platform analytics, a free website, episode scheduling, and more. Distribute episodes to all listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google, and Samsung Podcasts. Share your episodes on social media and embed them in external websites using a custom player. Leverage platform partnerships to find sponsors or opt-in for dynamically-inserted ads. Price: Plans start at $4.99 per month.

–

Captivate is a podcasting platform to enable easy production, management, and promotion. Create and distribute unlimited podcasts, get advanced analytics, monetize, and promote in one simple dashboard. Use the single-click submission to leading directories, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon, as well as popular listening apps such as Overcast, Castro, and Podcast Addict. Access a private podcasting Facebook group with live, deep-dive Q&A sessions. Price: Plans start at $17 per month.

–

Simplecast is a podcast hosting, publishing, and analytics platform. Simplecast features unlimited storage and uploads, a customizable website with a custom domain, an embeddable web player, and advanced analytics. Use one-click publishing to distribute your episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more. Price: Plans start at $15 per month.

–

Transistor is a podcasting platform to produce, distribute, and manage multiple shows, including the ability to add multiple admin users and assign them different roles and permissions. Transistor provides detailed analytics and insights, an RSS feed, a custom website, and more. Transistor’s web page builder includes a home page, a landing page for each episode, and “About” and subscribe pages. Distribute to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and more. Price: Plans start at $19 per month.

–

Spreaker is a podcasting platform for large and small teams — with tools to record, edit, and distribute episodes. Publish on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google, and Amazon. Get advanced analytics on listeners including geolocation, source, and devices. Generate revenue with dynamically-inserted ads from Spreaker’s sponsors and partners. Price: Free for up to 10 episodes. Premium plans start at $8 per month.

–

Fusebox, co-founded by veteran podcaster Pat Flynn, is dedicated to making podcasting easy and affordable. Fusebox includes a minimalist and customizable player, essential analytics, in-app transcript editing, a customizable call-to-action button, and more. Integrations include WordPress, Podpage, Libsyn, Podbean, and Buzzsprout. Price: Free plan offers single track player. Premium plans start at $7.50 per month.

–