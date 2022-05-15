14 New and Updated Online Video Tools

Video is one of the best mediums for merchants to engage customers and prospects. And there are a variety of innovative video tools available for little or no expense.

Here is a list of new and updated tools from video platforms and social media applications. There are tools for producing shoppable videos, live streaming, creating and distributing video podcasts, advertising, monetizing, editing content, and more.

Video Tools

Cameo for Business Partners with Snapchat. The Snap x Cameo Advertiser Program provides Snapchat brand partners access to Cameo stars creating short-form advertising content. It will connect partners to find the best talent for their brand campaign and produce tailor-made assets that work perfectly on Snapchat. Advertisers will receive free creative services from Cameo for Business, preferred program pricing, and exclusive benefits only available to Cameo for Business partners.

Snap introduces Director Mode. The tool will provide a set of camera and editing capabilities within Snapchat that make it easy to create polished content to grab the viewer’s attention. Within Director Mode, creators can use the new Dual Camera capability that lets you use the front-facing and back-facing cameras simultaneously. Without special camera tricks or secondary apps, creators can capture their reactions and 360-degree perspectives. It’s also easier to seamlessly transform the background of videos on Snapchat with Green Screen mode, and a Quick Edit feature lets you combine multiple Snaps. In the coming months, Director Mode will roll out to iOS, followed by Android later this year.

Pinterest debuts TV Studio. The Pinterest TV Studio app allows creators to go live on Pinterest TV and use multiple devices for different camera angles. Currently, the app’s live-streaming tools are available to a limited amount of creators. Eligible creators have to enter or scan a barcode to access the tools.

Spotify expands Video Podcasts. Last fall, Spotify began activating Video Podcasts for creators on a limited basis. All creators in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. can now upload video content to the app through Anchor, a podcast creation platform, as quickly as they already publish audio. Spotify Podcast Subscriptions will be available for video podcasts, empowering creators to own their monetization models by creating exclusive content, gating videos, and more. Additional features include embeddable videos, video bulk-replace and analytics, and interactive capabilities like polls and Q&A.

ShopThing raises $10M to scale live video shopping. The ShopThing marketplace headquartered in Toronto and New York has closed a $10 million Series A round led by Origin Ventures. ShopThing’s technology allows its network of shoppers to walk into stores and create shoppable products with the click of a button, live stream to audiences, and seamless purchase and delivery. With its first round of institutional funding, ShopThing is gearing up for rapid scale across new categories, markets, and product development while continuing to fuel its growth in user adoption, retail partnerships, and the creator economy.

Google introduces Media CDN. At the 2022 NAB Show Streaming Summit, Google announced the general availability of Media CDN — a platform for delivering immersive experiences. Media CDN will enable media and entertainment customers to deliver streaming experiences to viewers globally. The same infrastructure that Google has built over the last decade to serve YouTube content to over 2 billion users is now expanding to deliver media at scale to Google Cloud customers with Media CDN. The platform also tailors delivery protocols and network conditions to individual users.

Immerss introduces Live Video Shopping. The shoppable live video and chat platform, Immerss, enables Salesforce retailers to generate incremental revenue by creating an in-person virtual shopping experience. The platform unveiled its Shop Live app for Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The app offers one-to-one digital clienteling and one-to-many live online shopping, similar to QVC. Online shoppers can connect with a sales associate who can guide them via live video through product selection to check-out.

YouTube expands Super Thanks monetization tool. All creators in the YouTube Partner Programs can now enable Super Thanks to monetize their videos. Previously known as Viewer Applause, creators can activate the tool with just one click, and viewers can then buy Super Thanks on a video page as a donation to show support and appreciation. To purchase, viewers click a “Thanks” button while watching a video to buy a one-time animation and send a personalized message to stand out in the comment section. Creators keep 70% of the amount a viewer chooses to contribute.

Instagram tests the Templates tool. The new editing feature lets users replicate the video cuts and formatting of a Reel with their own photos and video clips. The “Use Template” feature is in beta testing with only a small group of users. The Templates tool became available in March.

Meta introduces ‘Sharing’ to Reels. The new Meta feature makes it easier for people using third-party apps to share short-form videos directly to Facebook. Instead of downloading video content and uploading it later, users can now create and share videos seamlessly with one tap of a button. Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button to share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions, and stickers. Available for iOS and Android to more than 150 countries across the globe, the feature also introduced new ways to help creators earn money, new creation tools (remix, 60-second reels, drafts, video clipping), and more places to watch and create Reels.

TikTok introduces Library. TikTok’s new, in-app creation tool includes clips from GIPHY (GIFs with sound) that allow access to a wide range of content for unique expression and storytelling. Library unlocks a new category of entertaining content, with clips from favorite shows, GIFs, memes, and more. Users can start or join in trends by integrating culture-defining moments, popular quotes, and shareable reactions into their TikTok videos.

Twitter debuts Live Shopping. Twitter kicked off its first shoppable live stream during Cyber Week, collaborating with Walmart and singer Jason Derulo. The new feature allows shoppable video for Live events. Users can take several actions while watching a live-shopping video stream on Twitter, such as clicking the shoppable banner and Shop tab on the Live events page, toggling between the Latest and Shop tabs, and watching the stream on the merchant’s website with an in-app browser.

Meta adds new features and discovery tools for Facebook Live creators. The updates will help creators engage with fans during live broadcasts. New tools include Polls, support for four-person co-broadcasting via “Live With,” new commenting and post formatting, support for adding links to broadcasts, and a “Live in Stories” feature. One of the new tools, “Featured Links,” allows creators to add website links to live broadcasts, which they can use to promote personal blogs, donation opportunities, shopping sites, and more. Creators can add multiple links to a broadcast that viewers can visit without leaving the live video. Additionally, Meta will test a new experience that gives creators insights into their most loyal fans by placing top viewers in a live broadcast’s dedicated “Front Row” section.

TikTok expands Shopping with new partnerships. TikTok debuted its official Shopping suite with features and ad tools to help brands and merchants engage with customers through video. Brands can host real-time Live Shopping, connect with their community, share dynamic links to products and services simultaneously, and highlight one or multiple products directly from an organic TikTok video. Brands can also include swipeable product cards in their In-Feed video ads and serve targeted ads based on the users’ interests. Merchants can tap into a full commerce experience with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfillment and point of purchase. Shopify, Square, Ecwid, and PrestaShop are now available on TikTok. Additional ecommerce integrations are available soon.