13 Marketing Podcasts for Online Merchants

Digital marketing podcasts are opportunities to learn from experts and obtain strategies to grow a brand.

Here is a list of free digital marketing podcasts. Get insights from marketing veterans on tactics, industry news, and step-by-step help on the best ways to market your business. And remember our own weekly podcast, “Ecommerce Conversations,” hosted by entrepreneur Eric Bandholz.

“Marketing School,” by Neil Patel and Eric Siu, provides 10 minutes of actionable marketing advice daily, covering search engine optimization, content marketing, social media, email marketing, conversion optimization, and general online marketing tactics. Recent episodes include “How to Use Meme Marketing to Grow Faster” and “Lessons Learned From A Private YouTube Creator’s Event.”

“Search Engine Jornal Show,” hosted by Loren Baker, is the official podcast of Search Engine Journal. Joined by industry experts, the show explores all aspects of digital marketing, including SEO, pay-per-click advertising, social media, and content marketing. Recent episodes include “What’s Great and What’s Noise? Content Crafting Best Practices from Our Experts” and “Social Ads: Connecting Performance & Metrics To Outcomes.”

“Online Marketing Made Easy,” with Amy Porterfield, breaks down big ideas and strategies into actionable processes to get results with less stress. For aspiring entrepreneurs or established online businesses, the show explores growth strategies for online brands, including list building, social media marketing, content marketing, digital courses, and more. Recent episodes include “Tax Strategies That Sound Illegal (But Aren’t) With Candy Valentino” and “Steal My Mini-Promo Strategy For A Quick Revenue Boost.”

“Marketing Over Coffee” covers classic and new marketing strategies to drive business. Co-hosts John Wall and Christopher Penn record the show weekly and publish it on Thursday mornings. Each episode is about 20 minutes and contains marketing tips and tricks. Recent episodes include “How to Generate Images and Transcripts with AI Tools” and “Talking Email: Live from Brazil with Justine Jordan.”

“Agent of Change” serves small business owners, marketers, and entrepreneurs to help them obtain customers through search, social, and mobile marketing. Recent episodes include “Wrapping Your Head Around The New Google Analytics” and “Should AI Write Your Content?”

“Marketing Against The Grain” is hosted by Kipp Bodnar, HubSpot’s CMO, and Kieran Flanagan, Zapier’s CMO. The show explores marketing trends, growth tactics, and innovation — focusing on new methods and an unfiltered examination of successful fresh ideas. Recent episodes include “Neil Patel Makes The Case Against ChatGPT” and “How I Grew To 600,000 Twitter Followers Using Reddit, with Trung Phan.”

“Social Pros Podcast,” one of the longest-running marketing podcasts, presents inside stories and behind-the-scenes tips on how teams at companies like Google, Reddit, Glossier, Zillow, Lyft, and Oracle operate and measure their social media programs. Recent episodes include “Why Every Brand Should Follow in Lululemon’s Social Footsteps” and “How Quality Content Consistently Pays Off.”

“Duct Tape Marketing” is a daily show from John Jantsch, a leading do-it-yourself marketing expert. He interviews authors, practitioners, and thought leaders, sharing business marketing tips, tactics, and resources. Recent episodes include “Navigating Uncertainty: The Art of Imperfection in Strategy” and “The Fastest And Least Expensive Way To Double Your Sales.”

“Social Media Marketing Podcast” is a weekly 45-minute show hosted by Social Media Marketing founder Michael Stelzner. Through interviews with marketing experts across multiple industries and specialties, Stelzner addresses new strategies, tactics, and actionable tips to improve social media marketing. Recent episodes include “Email Marketing Strategy: Cultivating Prospects With Content” and “Creator Content That Converts With Facebook Ads.”

“The DigitalMarketer Podcast” is a weekly show produced by DigitalMarketer and hosted by Mark de Grasse. Listen to interviews with key players in the digital marketing industry, with real-world insights and examples of the best marketing strategies working right now. Recent episodes include “Creating Conversions from Direct Marketing, Using Digital, With Robert Lee” and “SEO Content Creation Using AI with Dennis Yu.”

“Perpetual Traffic,” hosted by Ralph Burnes and Kasim Aslam, explores digital marketing and online advertising strategies to acquire leads and sales for your business through paid traffic. Learn about advertising on Facebook, YouTube, Google, LinkedIn, and more. Recent episodes include “Life-Transforming AI Tools You’re Not Using…But Should” and “The ‘Should You Buy This Product or Not’ Webinar Framework with Jason Fladlien.”

“The Science of Social Media” is a weekly podcast from Buffer. It explores marketing strategies and tactics to help grow a business and build a brand through social media. Recent episodes include “What is the Ideal TikTok Length?” and “It’s Here… AI for Social Media Scheduling.”

“The CMO Podcast” is hosted by Jim Stengel, small business entrepreneur and former CMO of Procter & Gamble. Get an inside look at the thought process and motivation of the CMO, the decision-maker in charge of the entire consumer experience. Recent episodes include “Paul Rivera (The SpringHill Company); Brand First: Keep the Main Thing, the Main Thing” and “Samir Singh (Unilever, Personal Care); The Power of Laddering Down.”

