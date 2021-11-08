Design & Development

13 One-Page WordPress Themes for Startups, Products, More

November 8, 2021 •

A one-page WordPress theme can launch a business, product, or even a promotion. Modern single-page design utilizes stylish minimalism to keep visitors focused while leaving room for bells and whistles, such as animated elements, parallax effects, and call-to-action buttons.

Here is a list of one-page commercial WordPress themes. There are themes for startups, agencies, products, portfolios, and more. Most of these themes are free, while some offer premium versions as well.

Illdy

Home page of Illdy

Illdy

Illdy has a clean design for a business, landing page, or portfolio site. Illdy’s one-page setup offers multiple sections to highlight projects, testimonials, company info, and more. This theme comes with a fullscreen background image and parallax-enabled areas, where a background image scrolls slower than the foreground. Price: Free.

Parallax

Home page of Parallax

Parallax

Parallax offers a single-page design with fly-in elements and parallax regions. Create unlimited layouts with a drag-and-drop builder, slider backgrounds, video backgrounds, custom styling animations, and more. Use the portfolio section to showcase multimedia work. Automatically apply image filters without editing the original. Price: $59.

Neve

Home page of Neve

Neve

Neve is a fast, customizable multipurpose theme for a startup, agency, or ecommerce shop. Neve renders as native AMP and comes with a search-optimized structure and clean source code. Customize and redesign the header and footer via a drag-and-drop interface and over 20 components, including cart and socials. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $59 per year.

Pixova Lite

Home page of Pixova Lite

Pixova Lite

Pixova Lite is a clean and modern one-page parallax theme for a startup or blog. It features animations, a custom preloader, testimonials, news sections, and more. Add images to the header to create a slider. Price: Free.

OnePress

Home page of OnePress

OnePress

OnePress is a flexible one-page theme for a business, agency, product, or portfolio. Showcase your company info, services, clients, videos, gallery, and blog posts. Include a contact form. Highlight content with parallax scrolling. Quickly change design aspects with the built-in customizer. Price: Free. Premium plan is $99 per year.

Shapely

Home page of Shapely

Shapely

Shapely is a versatile one-page WordPress theme with several home-page widgets for adding portfolio, testimonials, parallax, product and service information, and more. Price: Free.

Griddr

Home page of Griddr

Griddr

Griddr is an animated grid-based theme. The single-page design comes with portfolio, team, and blog layouts that put content first. It also features a visual composer, Google Map support, Isotope Portfolio (user-enabled image sorting), and more. Price: Plans start at $16.50 per month with a free 7-day trial.

FreeBook

Home page of FreeBook

FreeBook

FreeBook is a landing page theme for a single product launch, such as a book release. Select from 10 header and footer layouts to customize for your brand. Use the page builder to create and edit without coding. Price: Free.

Hestia

Home page of Hestia

Hestia

Hestia is a modern and multipurpose one-page theme for commercial projects, blogs, shops, and more. Hestia comes with a site template import to switch designs on the fly. Hestia is Gutenberg-ready and integrates with WooCommerce. Price: Plans start at $69 per year.

One Page Express

Home page of One Page Express

One Page Express

One Page Express comes with a predesigned home page and 30 ready-to-use, customizable content sections. Optional video and slideshow backgrounds provide a modern look. Secondary pages use the same editing functions. The pricing table explains product elements and costs. One Page Express is WooCommerce ready. Price: Free. Pro starts at $79 per year.

The Agency

Home page of The Agency

The Agency

The Agency is a modern one-page theme for creative businesses. It’s easily customizable, fully responsive, and retina-ready. Convert to one-page style with a single checkbox. Compatible with WPML (WordPress Multilingual Plugin), WooCommerce, and Visual Composer. Price: Free.

Catch Fullscreen

Home page of Catch Fullscreen

Catch Fullscreen

Catch Fullscreen is a free one-page WordPress theme with an attention-grabbing content area on the home page. Catch Fullscreen offers a page slider, featured content, testimonials, portfolio, header video, and responsive design. Price: Free. Pro is $59.99.

Himalayas

Home page of Himalayas

Himalayas

Himalayas is a responsive one-page theme with parallax elements and easy customization. Use it for any commercial or creative project. Replicate one of the starter sites with a single click and then insert original content. Himalayas is optimized for speed and is fully compatible with popular page builders and WooCommerce. Price: Free. Pro is $55.20 per year.

Sig Ueland

Sig Ueland

Bio   •   RSS Feed

More:    

Popular
Practical Ecommerce is an independent, family-owned, online magazine in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S. We are not affiliated with any e-commerce service, platform, or provider. Our mission is to publish authoritative articles, commentary, webinars, and podcasts to help online merchants.

Copyright © 2005 - 2021.
Practical Ecommerce® is a
registered trademark of
Confluence Distribution, Inc.

x