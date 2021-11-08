13 One-Page WordPress Themes for Startups, Products, More

A one-page WordPress theme can launch a business, product, or even a promotion. Modern single-page design utilizes stylish minimalism to keep visitors focused while leaving room for bells and whistles, such as animated elements, parallax effects, and call-to-action buttons.

Here is a list of one-page commercial WordPress themes. There are themes for startups, agencies, products, portfolios, and more. Most of these themes are free, while some offer premium versions as well.

Illdy has a clean design for a business, landing page, or portfolio site. Illdy’s one-page setup offers multiple sections to highlight projects, testimonials, company info, and more. This theme comes with a fullscreen background image and parallax-enabled areas, where a background image scrolls slower than the foreground. Price: Free.

—

Parallax offers a single-page design with fly-in elements and parallax regions. Create unlimited layouts with a drag-and-drop builder, slider backgrounds, video backgrounds, custom styling animations, and more. Use the portfolio section to showcase multimedia work. Automatically apply image filters without editing the original. Price: $59.

—

Neve is a fast, customizable multipurpose theme for a startup, agency, or ecommerce shop. Neve renders as native AMP and comes with a search-optimized structure and clean source code. Customize and redesign the header and footer via a drag-and-drop interface and over 20 components, including cart and socials. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $59 per year.

—

Pixova Lite is a clean and modern one-page parallax theme for a startup or blog. It features animations, a custom preloader, testimonials, news sections, and more. Add images to the header to create a slider. Price: Free.

—

OnePress is a flexible one-page theme for a business, agency, product, or portfolio. Showcase your company info, services, clients, videos, gallery, and blog posts. Include a contact form. Highlight content with parallax scrolling. Quickly change design aspects with the built-in customizer. Price: Free. Premium plan is $99 per year.

—

Shapely is a versatile one-page WordPress theme with several home-page widgets for adding portfolio, testimonials, parallax, product and service information, and more. Price: Free.

—

Griddr is an animated grid-based theme. The single-page design comes with portfolio, team, and blog layouts that put content first. It also features a visual composer, Google Map support, Isotope Portfolio (user-enabled image sorting), and more. Price: Plans start at $16.50 per month with a free 7-day trial.

—

FreeBook is a landing page theme for a single product launch, such as a book release. Select from 10 header and footer layouts to customize for your brand. Use the page builder to create and edit without coding. Price: Free.

—

Hestia is a modern and multipurpose one-page theme for commercial projects, blogs, shops, and more. Hestia comes with a site template import to switch designs on the fly. Hestia is Gutenberg-ready and integrates with WooCommerce. Price: Plans start at $69 per year.

—

One Page Express comes with a predesigned home page and 30 ready-to-use, customizable content sections. Optional video and slideshow backgrounds provide a modern look. Secondary pages use the same editing functions. The pricing table explains product elements and costs. One Page Express is WooCommerce ready. Price: Free. Pro starts at $79 per year.

—

The Agency is a modern one-page theme for creative businesses. It’s easily customizable, fully responsive, and retina-ready. Convert to one-page style with a single checkbox. Compatible with WPML (WordPress Multilingual Plugin), WooCommerce, and Visual Composer. Price: Free.

—

Catch Fullscreen is a free one-page WordPress theme with an attention-grabbing content area on the home page. Catch Fullscreen offers a page slider, featured content, testimonials, portfolio, header video, and responsive design. Price: Free. Pro is $59.99.

—

Himalayas is a responsive one-page theme with parallax elements and easy customization. Use it for any commercial or creative project. Replicate one of the starter sites with a single click and then insert original content. Himalayas is optimized for speed and is fully compatible with popular page builders and WooCommerce. Price: Free. Pro is $55.20 per year.