15 Analytics Plugins for WordPress

With the right analytics plugin, a WordPress merchant can track prospects and customers, get advanced stats to improve site performance, and fix what’s broken.

Here is a list of analytics plugins for WordPress. There are services — both free and paid — to track visitors and events, create page and post reports, produce heatmaps, and more.

Analytics Plugins for WordPress

Site Kit is the official WordPress plugin from Google for insights about how people find and use your site. Get key metrics and insights across Google products, including Search, Analytics, Ads, PageSpeed Insights, Tag Manager, and Optimize. Explore how visitors navigate your site. Track how many people saw your site in search results and what query they used to search for your site. Monitor how much your site is earning.

MonsterInsights comes with a Google Analytics dashboard that shows actionable analytics reports inside your WordPress admin. Set up Universal Analytics tracking across devices and campaigns with just a few clicks. Get real-time visitor stats. Enable Google Optimize for A/B testing, adjust speed and sample rate, and other advanced features. MonsterInsights has over 3 million active installs on WordPress.

Crazy Egg WordPress plugin lets you easily add Crazy Egg’s script to track visitor clicks and mouse movements on your site. Get data from heatmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing tools.

Matomo Analytics is a Google Analytics alternative that offers a powerful range of features. Securely track personal data following privacy laws. Directly import historical Google Analytics data. Learn how to improve your website, make the right decisions for your business, and stand out in the crowd in a safe and trustworthy way.

Woopra Analytics is a customer journey analytics platform built for teams. Get a holistic, real-time, behavioral view of every visitor. Analyze customer journeys, trends, retention, segmentation, and more. Optimize individual touchpoints, monitor product engagement, and transform opinion-driven strategies into data-driven actions.

WP Google Analytics Events allows you to fire events whenever someone interacts or views elements on your website, avoiding writing code to use Events in Google Analytics. Set event-driven goals, track in-page navigation, compare call-to-action button performance, and more.

ExactMetrics is another popular Google Analytics dashboard with roughly 1 million active installations. See detailed visitor info directly in your WordPress dashboard. Set up Google Analytics enhanced ecommerce tracking for WooCommerce, Easy Digital Downloads, and MemberPress. Use the demographics report to improve your overall web strategy for your business. Access the Behavior Report to learn how people find your website, which keywords they searched for, who referred them, what they clicked, and more.

Enhanced Ecommerce Google Analytics tracks the entire user journey on your ecommerce store. Monitor your merchandising efforts on each product page. Track products’ view-to-cart ratio and view-to-conversion ratios. See how users interact with your checkout page before making a final purchase.

WP Statistics lets you collect and analyze your website statistics without collecting user data. Find out how many people visit your website, where they’re coming from, what browsers and search engines they use, and which of your contents, categories, tags, and users get more visits.

Jetpack is an all-in-one plugin for design, marketing, security, and performance, including advanced site stats and analytics. Get real-time updates on site traffic, successful posts, site searches, and comments. Explore insights on your most successful posts, and identify missing content your site visitors are searching for.

Simple Feed Stats lets you track your feeds automatically. Collect daily and total stats for each feed. Use the dashboard widget for a quick overview of feed statistics. Apply your own styles to customize your feed stats.

StatCounter provides a live feed of your visitors as they land on your website. View location, IP address, browser, system stats, number of visits, and more. Identify sales leads, return visitors, click fraudsters, nuisance visitors, and bots.

Analytics Cat is a simple, no-frills way to add Google’s Universal Analytics code to your website without hampering performance from bloated features.

HubSpot WordPress Plugin provides built-in analytics to help understand which sales and marketing actions drive the most success and which to fix. Easily see how your forms, pop-ups, live chat, chatbots, email marketing, and sales follow-ups are helping grow your business. Also capture, organize, and engage web visitors with free forms, live chat, contact management, and email marketing.

Clicky Analytics automatically inserts Clicky Web Analytics tracking code in your WordPress pages and displays your data on the admin dashboard. See results in real-time as you track individual visitors and actions. Launch heatmaps from the widget without leaving your site. Receive immediate alerts when your site goes offline.