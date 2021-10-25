15 Popular Pinterest Accounts (for Marketing Inspiration)

Pinterest continues to develop its ecommerce tools and features. For consumers, the tools are handy when browsing turns to buying. For merchants, the platform can expose a brand and drive revenue.

High-traffic accounts on Pinterest use influencers and brands to engage followers and drive monthly views. Here is a list of 15 of the most popular. There are curated topical style boards, product tags to shop, rich pins with product information, video pins, and more.

Oh Joy is an L.A.-based lifestyle brand and design company by Joy Cho. Oh Joy creates licensed products for home decor, kids, pets, and furniture collections with Target, Urban Outfitters, Keds, Petco, Band-Aid, and more. Popular Pinterest boards include Hair, Recipes, and For the Home. 15.2 million followers, 4 million monthly views.

Poppytalk is a design blog and creative studio founded by Jan Halvarson and Earl Einarson. It covers design elements, do-it-yourself projects, entertaining and recipe creations, art and photography, interior design, architecture, and more. Popytalk has partnered with Target, Martha Stewart Living, Tiffany and Co., and Proctor & Gamble. Popular boards include At the Lake, DIY and Tutorials, and Entertaining + Fun. 10.5 million followers, 9 million monthly views.

Tasty, from Buzzfeed, is a network for quick food videos and recipes. Tasty was originally a Buzzfeed Facebook page that featured short, comfort-food videos. Its Pinterest boards include food genres and meal hacks, such as Breakfast & Brunch, Desserts, Seafood Dinners, and Tasty Happy Hour. 10.4 million followers, 10 million monthly views.

Maryann Rizzo is an interior designer whose Tumblr blog, called “Curated Style,” contains inspirational images to design, decorate, craft, cook, garden, entertain, dress, and travel in style. Popular Pinterest boards include EVERYTHING and …and then some. 9 million followers, 760,200 monthly views.

Mamas Uncut is a site by Bekka Palmer for moms, with boards on parenting news and hacks, lifestyle-related content (e.g., tattoos), beauty and hair, celebrities, humor, and more. Popular boards include Baby, Lifestyle and Inspiration, and Mamauncut Inspiration. 8.5 million followers, 10 million monthly views.

Cathie Hong Interiors is an interior design firm in San Francisco. Its inspirational boards pin content on interior and outdoor design, tile and materials, stores and displays, packaging and branding, general inspiration, as well as the studio’s own work. The Dining Inspiration board has over 3 million followers. 7.9 million followers, 20,100 monthly views.

Jane Wang is the mother of Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann. With over 56,000 pins, Jane Wang’s boards demonstrate that popular inspirational content can cover a wide range of topics, from Wood to Madagascar to Will it blend? 7.7 million followers.

HonestlyWTF, curated by Erica Chan Coffman, features anything extraordinary. It features boards on interior design, style, art, shoes, jewelry, typography, photography, weddings, ceramics, architecture, and travel. Popular boards include DIY and Home Sweet Home. 7.1 million followers, 10 million monthly views.

Bonnie Tsang is a visual artist. Her boards feature inspirational and stylish images on architecture, fashion, colors, stripes, minimalism, and food. Popular boards include Living Spaces and Workspace. 7 million followers, 61,000 monthly views.

Evelyn has a wide range of topics across nearly 200 boards, including Passport to Western Europe, Nature’s WIndows, and America the Beautiful, Traveling the USA. 6.8 million followers.

Pejper is a Swedish lifestyle blog that focuses on the environment, with Pinterest boards that include Work ROOMS and Green Living – Houseplants. Its Lovely Living board has over 3 million followers. 6.8 million followers, 33,200 monthly views.

Harper’s Bazaar pins items from its magazine, including tagged content to shop at its online store. Popular boards include Street Style and Beauty & Hair. 6.4 million followers, 10 million monthly views.

Trey Ratcliff is the artist behind the daily travel blog StuckInCustoms.com. His Pinterest boards collect travel images. The My Favorite Travel Photos board has over 6 million followers. 6.4 million followers, 808,500 monthly views.

Style Me Pretty is a wedding site containing inspirational images and products to shop. Popular boards include Bridal Hair & Hairstyles and Wedding Cakes. 6.3 million followers, 10 million monthly views.

Nordstrom pins and curates images on women’s fashion, men’s style, handbags, shoes, home decor, and more. Followers can also shop tagged images. Popular boards include Women’s Clothing, Home, and Beauty. 5.2 million followers, 10 million monthly views.