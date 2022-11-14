15 TikTok Creators for Marketing Inspiration

From its origin as a music app for dance videos, TikTok has become a leading social platform for creators and influencers. For merchants, TikTok is also a place to connect with an audience, learn from experts via short-form videos, and even drive transactions.

Here is a list of successful TikTok creators. There are product demo examples, tutorials on creating content, behind-the-scene videos on running a small business, and funny music videos showing what’s working on the platform.

Bayashi, known as Chieko Naniwa, was TikTok’s creator of the year for 2021, and with good reason. His short, time-lapse cooking videos show easy hacks to indulgent dishes, primarily Japanese. His digging in at the end of each gives a fun, personable touch. 36.7 million followers, 1.1 billion likes.

Charli D’Amelio began posting dance videos on TikTok in 2019. She now has over 11 billion likes, easily the most on TikTok. Her content features dance and life-of-an-influencer scenes, all set to music. She’s an excellent example of how TikTok is primarily an app for expressing music visually. She’s also a good source for trends in digital commerce, such as a recent partnership with Amazon for a holiday gift guide. 148.7 million followers, 11.2 billion likes.

Khaby Lame is the most-followed person on TikTok, with over 151 million followers, recently overtaking Charli D’Amelio. His content features funny “stitch” videos in which he cuts in his responses to videos of life’s complications. He also features videos of simple visual tricks, all set to music. 151.9 million followers, 2.5 billion likes.

Carla Rockmore celebrates “the self-expression of 50+ through fashion, fun, & fierceness.” This fashionista and jewelry designer turned full-time content creator has appeared in Vogue and Architectural Digest. Rockmore proves you don’t have to be under 20 to find success on TikTok. 1.3 million followers, 21 million likes.

Alexis Nikole is a forager, highlighting the bounty of edible nature around us, such as acorns, honey mushrooms, and tree milk. Alexis’s enthusiastic narration and quick visuals draw us in. It’s an example of how a niche subject can still drive broad appeal. 4 million followers, 89.3 million likes.

Gymshark is a fitness apparel and accessories brand that’s found success on TikTok. Gymshark’s daily posts include challenges, influencer info, funny workout videos, and inspirational content from its users. Gymshark’s profile also contains a link to shop. Its #gymshark66 began as a hashtag challenge to followers to transform their bodies within 66 days. The campaign produced 1.9 million likes, 12,500 comments, and 45.5 million views. 3.9 million followers, 62.1 million likes.

Yik Keat is a Singapore-based street photographer. His videos are mainly tutorials and challenges to produce striking videos and images with a smartphone camera. Yik Keat has worked with notable brands, including Adidas and Longines, as well as the Singapore launch of a Louis Vuitton men’s summer collection in 2021. 1.7 million followers, 44.1 million likes.

B. Dylan Hollis recreates vintage recipes from old cookbooks. These quick time-lapse food shorts are excellent examples of micro product demos with plenty of personality. Similar to Bayashi, the extreme of the dish and the payoff shot of the chef digging in keep the viewers coming back. 9.4 million followers, 215.4 million likes.

Roxy Prima is a traveling muralist. Her content features the behind-the-scenes production of large-scale work, as well as the small details of running a small business, such as the use of contracts with independent contractors. 87,000 followers, 5.7 million likes.

Holly Johnson is a graphic designer who produces tutorials of Photoshop and Illustrator. She posts design challenges, lists of resources, and more. Most of the short content is set to music and uses words on the screen. Not only is it a helpful resource for mastering design tools, but the tutorials are compelling examples of what works visually on TikTok. 821,800 followers, 18.6 million likes.

Glow Recipe is a beauty brand known for its natural, fruit-forward products. The brand achieved viral success with tutorials on Watermelon Glow Dew Drops and Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner. Glow Recipes uses a link-in-bio tool to send followers to a curated content collection where they can select and purchase products. 284,900 followers, 3.7 million likes.

Pink Pony Creative, from Kristy Campbell, started as a 100-day design challenge in 2019. Since then, Pink Pony Creative has been serving businesses with tutorials on Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, design hacks and challenges, and examples of typography, logos, and more. 240,900 followers, 2.7 million likes.

Tiffany Yu is a disability advocate, entrepreneur, and creator. Her content focuses on raising awareness and correcting misconceptions about disabilities, her activities as a social impact entrepreneur, and her daily experience. 117,800 followers, 3.6 million likes.

Designs By Felicias features behind-the-scenes info on running a small design business and creating content around it. Along with growing her own business, Felicias educates aspiring small business owners. 108,500 followers, 1.1 million likes.

Kristina Collins is a comic who mainly turns real-life moments into short sketches. With over 2 billion likes, she’s a reminder never to underestimate a universal message. 47.4 million followers, 2.1 billion likes.

