18 Alternatives to Twitter

Twitter has long helped businesses build a brand and community. However, the recent turmoil around Elon Musk’s acquisition and the ensuing layoffs and talent flight has prompted some companies to consider alternatives.

Here is a rundown of alternatives to Twitter. This list includes established social networks with features to communicate with followers in a Twitteresque way, as well as apps with global communities, civil debate, less disinformation, and attractive design.

Alternatives to Twitter

Mastodon started in 2016 as an open-source and decentralized project by Eugen Rochko, who was dissatisfied with the state and direction of Twitter. Believing that instant global communications were too crucial for modern society to belong to a single commercial company, he sought to build a user-friendly microblogging product that would not belong to any central authority but remain practical for everyday use. Mastodon is ad-free and chronological. Users post with images, videos, audio, and custom emojis.

Post, founded by former Waze CEO Noam Bardin, seeks to be a civil place to debate ideas, converse freely, and learn from experts, journalists, creators, and each other. The platform aims to organically grow a brand’s audience via a pleasing narrative. Post will allow users to write and share posts, read and comment on content in a clean interface, and buy individual articles from premium news providers and tip creators. The platform hasn’t launched, but you can join the waitlist.

Hive Social is a network to discover info and interact with others. Find new and trending content on the Discover page with subject communities. Post images, text, polls, Q&A, and more. The New Asks feature helps users meet creators. Content in a network is displayed chronologically.

Cohost is a new social media platform with two founders and one employee. Cohost is a blogging site, and posts have no character limit. Users can make multiple pages for projects and collaborative co-owned pages. Cohost features CSS-enabled gamified experiments called “CSS crimes,” which push the envelope of expressive coding. The platform doesn’t use algorithms or promote trends, and it doesn’t sell ads or data.

Plurk is a free microblogging platform similar to Twitter. Users post “plurks” of less than 360 characters and send private direct messages. Each user’s home page has a timeline that shows the chronology of posts and an optional pinned plurk.

WT.Social, short for WikiTribune Social, is a networking and microblogging platform started in 2019 by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales. Users post, discover, share, and discuss news items in sub-wikis. WT.Social contains no advertisements and runs on donations. The site aims to be a nontoxic, ad-free alternative to Twitter and Facebook.

Koo is a global microblogging platform with over 50 million users from roughly 100 countries. Koo allows individuals to share views and connect with others in their native language, embracing free speech, mutual respect, and inclusivity. Follow creators, celebrities, or topics. View trending hashtags, upload multiple images, self-verify your account, and apply for eminence. Post messages, polls, videos, and direct messages. Schedule posts, upload multiple photos, talk to type, translate a post, and more.

Amino hosts micro-networks called communities that contain discussion topics. Create communities, videos, posts, and quizzes to represent your interests. Discover in-depth live streams, long-form posts, reviews, analysis, fan art, commentary, fan fiction, and more.

Raftr allows organizations to build customized, private, online communities. Organizations can measure sentiment and target members to engage more effectively, improve retention, and build a vibrant, connected community.

Discord is a social platform for voice, video, and text communication. Launch and run a community with moderation tools and custom member access. Set up private channels, give members special access, and more. Discord is organized into topic-based channels where you can collaborate, share, and converse without clogging up a group chat. Join a voice channel where friends can see each other’s online status and start conversations.

CounterSocial, launched in 2017 by an anonymous hacktivist known as “The Jester,” is an alternative social media platform with a zero-tolerance stance on trolls, bot accounts, and disinformation networks. CounterSocial blocks the IP ranges of abusive countries, VPNs, and proxies. The platform does not run ads or promotional content.

LinkedIn is a networking platform for business professionals that has grown its social media features in recent years, including live-streaming and a news feed. Similar to Twitter, users post text updates, videos, images, and links. LinkedIn launched in 2003 and was acquired by Microsoft in 2016. The network has more than 875 million members.

TikTok is a short-form video app that’s grown from its musical dance origin to a leading social platform for creators, influencers, and youth. TikTok allows brands to partner with creators and drive commerce. The app has tools to create, promote, and measure video content, including ready-to-use templates to create campaigns.

Tumblr is a microblogging platform founded in 2007 and is owned by Automattic, the company behind WordPress and WooCommerce. Tumbler has a dedicated base of users, although not as many as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The recent turmoil around Twitter has prompted a sharp spike in Tumblr downloads.

Snapchat is a social networking app to communicate via text, images, and video. Update followers through live messaging or share events with Group Stories. Video chat with up to 16 individuals at once. Use lenses and filters when chatting. Users see Stories based on their interests. Businesses can create ads and launch campaigns with advanced targeting.

Medium is an open platform for blogging with over 100 million readers. Users explore personalized ad-free recommendations, dive deep into topics, and find and follow writers and publications. Bookmark posts, highlight passages, and join the conversation on the stories. If you’ve got a lot to say about Twitter, Medium may be the platform to do it.

Reddit is a social site for news aggregation, content rating, and discussion. The community posts stories, links, images, and videos. The content is then voted up or down and organized into user-created subreddits. Reddit is a useful platform for brands to connect with users around subject areas.

Meta. Though none of its applications match the real-time news design of Twitter, Meta’s dominant social networks — Facebook and Instagram — offer businesses tools for growing followers and a brand. Meta’s messaging apps (WhatsApp and Messenger) let businesses interact with customers directly.