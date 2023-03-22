21 AI Tools for Marketers

Artificial intelligence-based marketing tools are proliferating. Example use cases include ad optimization, competitor monitoring, content creation, and more. Some of the tools include human editing features; others act autonomously. Several are free to use.

Here are 21 AI tools to streamline marketing and drive results.

Ad, Email Optimization

Albert personalizes and optimizes ad content across search, social, and programmatic campaigns. Pricing not specified.

Memorable optimizes ad creative by using AI models to pretest and learn from existing analytics. Pricing not specified.

Seventh Sense uses behavioral analysis to optimize email marketing for Hubspot and Marketo customers. HubSpot plans start at $64 per month. Marketo plans start at $360 per month.

Personalize is an email personalization tool that tailors timing and content to each recipient.

Plans start at $69 per month.

Optimove uses AI to analyze marketing campaigns, suggesting prospects, content, and timing. Pricing not specified.

Multimedia Creative

Shutterstock AI is the successor of Pattern89, which Shutterstock acquired. Shutterstock AI recommends design, optimizes images, and predicts creative performance. Price not specified.

Synthesia creates videos from plain text using AI voices and avatars. Personal plans start at $30 per month. Business pricing is not specified.

Lumen5 uses AI to create videos from blogs, Zoom calls, and slides. The watermarked version is free. Paid plans start at $19 per month.

Runway creates and enhances videos and images. A free plan is available. Paid plans start at $12 per user per month.

Tome creates videos and presentations from short text prompts. Currently free to use.

Stockimg.ai is an image-generation tool. A free plan is available. Paid plans start at $19 per month.

Upscale enlarges and enhances existing images. A free plan is available. Paid plans start at $29 per month.

Vidyo.ai uses AI to identify short clips from long-form videos for use in social media. A free plan is available. Paid plans start at $29 per month.

Rephrase.ai creates personalized videos featuring stock or custom avatars. Personal plans are $25 per month. Pricing for business plans is not specified.

Audie uses AI to turn books into audio with a choice of voices. Per-book pricing starts at $99.

Copy Creation

Growthbar generates search-engine-focused articles, product descriptions, and more. Plans start at $29 per month.

Phrasee combines brand-focused content creation with analytics to optimize campaign copy. Pricing not specified.

MarketMuse provides content auditing, planning, and briefing. Limited free plan available. Paid plans start at $149 per month.

Hypotenuse generates copy and images for blogs, product descriptions, captions, and ads from just a few words. Plans start at $24 per month.

Competitor Monitoring

Crayon is an AI intelligence tool that monitors when competitors change content, prices, and even team members. Pricing not specified.

Competitors.app monitors competitors’ content on their websites, social media, emails, and ads. Plans start at $9.90 per competitor per month.