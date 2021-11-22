22 Top Local Business Directories

Claiming your company’s profile on local business directories is an easy way to increase awareness, offer info on your products and services, create opportunities for positive reviews, and improve your search rankings. Best of all, the listings are free.

Here is a list of local directory sites. There are directories for small businesses, community referral networks, platforms for finding home and travel companies, and more. It’s free to list on all of these resources, though some offer additional premium tools for promotion.

If utilizing multiple listings is too time-consuming, tools such as SinglePlatform, Moz Local, and Semrush’s Listing Management can streamline the process.

Local Business Directories

Google Business Profile lets businesses claim a free profile for a storefront or service area, allowing them to be found on Google Search and Maps. Personalize your profile with photos, a logo, attributes, operational info, and more. Create posts, offers, and events. Respond to reviews, send and receive direct messages, and post answers to frequently asked questions.

Yelp is a local business review and social networking site, with pages devoted to individual locations where users can submit a review on products or services using a one-to-five star scale. Over 90 million people access Yelp each month to find local businesses. Businesses can claim their free pages, expand their reach with ads, and promote posts in weekly emails.

Apple Maps allows businesses to claim their locations and manage them across Maps, Wallet, Safari, Siri, and Spotlight. Keep details such as address, phone number, website, and hours of operation up to date across all Apple channels.

Meta offers free local listings for businesses through Facebook pages, Instagram business profiles, or WhatsApp business profiles. Use Facebook Offers to create coupons and discounts right from your business page to communicate specials and deals. Advertise directly from your Facebook page to promote your business locally.

Bing Places is a free service to manage business listings on Bing Search and Maps. Add multiple locations with the bulk upload tool. Add photos, hours of operation, map location, phone, and website.

Nextdoor is a platform to bring neighbors and organizations together to share info and referrals and build connections. Businesses can list locally or in multiple markets for free. Run promotions, publicize local events, and connect with customers. Claim a business page to share posts, create local deals, and become a local expert with Neighborhood Sponsorship. Nextdoor is in 11 countries with 280,000 members and 54 million business recommendations from neighbors.

Foursquare, a platform for local businesses, has over 50 million users. Claim your business listing and include hours of operation and helpful links to your website, social media, and menu. Access to business tools such as specials, tips for customers, and analytics.

MerchantCircle is a network of local businesses. Create your online presence, launch ads, manage your reputation, and get found in top search engines. Advertise on Google and other search engines and drive leads through email, landing pages, and form submissions. Basic listing is free. Premium plans start at $29.95 per month.

BBB Directory consists of companies accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Customize your company’s BBB profile with logos, photos, videos, and social media links. Use your BBB Customer Review Toolkit to showcase customer satisfaction.

YP (Yellow Pages) is one of the most popular directories for local businesses, with over 20 million listings. Businesses can claim free listings and post hours, payment options, and more. YP lists coupons and deals and offers apps for iOS and Android.

Superpages is another directory for local businesses to claim free listings and promote their services. Through premium services, companies can manage customer relationships, take payments, offer bookings, connect on social media, and more.

Tupalo, launched in 2007, is a Vienna-based directory that helps consumers discover companies in the U.S., Austria, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and France. Businesses provide basic details in the free listings, with additional marketing features available in premium accounts.

Alignable is a referral network for small business owners across North America. Use it to connect with other businesses in your local community, share your expertise, ask for advice, refer customers, build relationships, and increase buzz. Nearly 6 million business owners use Alignable in over 35,000 communities. Basic plan is free. Premium memberships start at $15 per month.

ShowMeLocal.com gives local owners the tools to promote their business online and helps consumers learn about their area’s products and services. Along with claiming their listing, businesses can create coupons and promotions, upload photos and videos, and write blogs. Basic listing is free. Premium plans start at $29.99 per month.

Thumbtack connects homeowners with local small businesses to fix, maintain, and improve houses.

Angi, formerly Angie’s List, is a platform for homeowners to find home-service professionals. Businesses can use Angi’s tools to market services, showcase work, manage reputation, build and send quotes, communicate with customers, and more. Basic listing is free. Premium memberships cost $24.99 per year.

Citysearch helps communities and local businesses find each other. Along with its search directory, Citysearch offers a “Best of,” allowing users to vote annually on favorite businesses in over 20 categories. Citysearch also highlights exclusive local discounts, freebies, promotions, and savings opportunities.

Manta provides a directory for businesses within geographic-specific listings. Business owners can claim and customize their page to improve visibility and marketability, gain knowledge vital for success, and find helpful products.

Local.com is a free directory for consumers to find local businesses, products, services, and events. Local.com provides reviews and ratings, phone numbers, addresses, driving directions, and more. Local.com has partnered with Yext, an AI-driven search engine, for businesses to claim listings on 40 other sites.

eLocal.com is a 10-year-old performance-based advertising company whose mission is to connect consumers with local businesses — in-home services, legal, medical, financial, and insurance.

ChamberofCommerce.com specializes in helping small to medium-sized businesses grow on the web while connecting with more than 7,000 area chambers of commerce worldwide. Basic listing is free. Premium plans start at $179 per year.

Hotfrog is a free commercial web directory and online marketing platform for small businesses. It operates in 44 countries and helps 69 million businesses reach new customers globally. After verifying your business, add images, logo, hours of operation, and more.