5 Content Marketing Ideas for August 2024

Content marketers seeking article or video ideas in August 2024 can commemorate the National Basketball Association and Alfred Hitchcock or recognize parents, celebrants, and challenge seekers.

Content marketing is the act of creating, publishing, and promoting content to attract, engage, and retain customers. It works because articles, videos, or podcasts are a low-risk way for shoppers to engage with a business and, in turn, create a sense of reciprocity that leads them to purchase.

The only trouble is that marketers require a steady stream of topics. Fortunately, what follows are five content marketing ideas your company can use in August 2024.

NBA Turns 75

The National Basketball Association turns 75 on August 3, 2024, creating an opportunity for content marketers to connect one of America’s most popular sports to their brands and products.

Invented in 1891 at Springfield College in Massachusetts, basketball quickly gained popularity, so much so that by 1946 two rival leagues had emerged: the National Basketball League and the Basketball Association of America.

After a few teams — including the forerunner to the Lakers — left the NBL for the BAA in 1948, merger talks began. The result was the NBA, launched in August 1949 by combining the 17 teams from the two leagues.

Content marketers at ecommerce shops, physical-store chains, and direct-to-consumer brands could write about the history of the NBA, basketball as a sport, or “hoops” culture.

For example, the DTC brand TruHeight makes nutritional gummies and capsules, protein shakes, sleep aids, and other products aimed at healthy growth and development in teens and children. The brand could extend its mission by publishing a series of articles about basketball’s fitness benefits.

Happy Birthday, Alfred Hitchcock

Born on August 13, 1899, in London, England, Alfred Hitchcock would become one of the film industry’s most celebrated directors. The “Master of Suspense” was best known for the “Rear Window” (1954), “Vertigo” (1958), and “Psycho” (1960).

Celebrating Hitchcock’s birthday via content marketing could help stores with products related to the film or entertainment industry. But other online merchants might benefit, too.

An apparel brand could focus on fashion in Hitchcock’s movies. A home decor shop could address their set designs, and a pet supply company could release a modern critique of “The Birds” (1963).

Parent-focused Back-to-school

The back-to-school shopping season is among the retail industry’s high holidays. Parents buy everything from pencils and pants to computers and cars for their kindergarten to college-aged students.

Unfortunately for merchants, most of those purchases will come at discounted prices. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly 68% of back-to-school shoppers in 2024 will purchase on-sale items.

An alternative approach could be to target “back-to-school” content at parents. Here are some example article titles.

Sporting goods store: “Fitness Routines for Parents with School-aged Kids”

“Fitness Routines for Parents with School-aged Kids” Shop selling organizers: “25 Decluttering Tips while the Kids Are in School”

“25 Decluttering Tips while the Kids Are in School” Kitchen gadget shop: “Meal Prep Hacks for Busy Parents”

Labor Day Planning Guides

Content marketing is especially effective when it is useful or helpful. A business builds connections with shoppers when it helps them learn a skill or overcome a problem.

Labor Day falls on Monday — September 2 in 2024. Many consumers will enjoy the long weekend by camping, taking a road trip, or hosting a party.

Marketers can offer helpful content that improves, simplifies, or organizes those experiences — while connecting with products available for purchase.

For example, Williams-Sonoma published a recipe set called “A Labor Day Cookout to Remember.” The recipes describe a three-course meal with bruschetta, grilled chicken, and blueberry-lavender cheesecake for dessert.

Most of the individual recipes recommend William-Sonoma products, such as a food thermometer for grilling and a set of stackable bowls.

Issue a Challenge

In 2019, entrepreneur and podcaster Andy Frisella challenged his audience to participate in a “transformative mental toughness program” called the “Hard 75 Challenge.”

Over 75 days, participants obey a set of rules without exceptions or compromises. This includes a daily regimen of two 45-minute workouts, a strict diet, drinking a gallon of water, and reading at least 10 pages of a motivational book.

In August 2024, content marketers can borrow Frisella’s idea and challenge customers on topics related to businesses’ products or services. Here are some example challenges.

Sustainable living for retailers selling recycled products or eco-friendly items.

for retailers selling recycled products or eco-friendly items. Backyard makeover for shops focused on plants, gardening supplies, power tools, and outdoor furniture.

for shops focused on plants, gardening supplies, power tools, and outdoor furniture. Healthy cooking for stores offering kitchen equipment or food box subscriptions.

The challenges could be contests, too, with participants generating social media posts for additional exposure.