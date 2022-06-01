5 Content Marketing Ideas for July 2022

July 2022 is full of opportunities for content marketing practitioners to address customer-engaging topics such as patriotic holidays, the U.S. Medal of Honor, International Kissing Day, newsletters, and culture.

Content marketing is the act of creating, publishing, and promoting articles, videos, and podcasts with the specific aim of attracting, engaging, and retaining customers. Content marketing is an integral part of search engine optimization and lifecycle and social media marketing.

Here are five content marketing ideas your business can use in July 2022.

Patriotic Holidays

July 4 is Independence Day in the U.S. Americans will spend the day wearing patriotic clothing and grilling outdoors. As evening comes, they will gather together to watch fireworks and sip beer, wine, whiskey, or the like.

The United States is not the only nation celebrating in July. At least eight other countries have national holidays during the month: Burundi, Canada, Belarus, Mongolia, France, Belgium, Egypt, and Morocco.

For July, consider producing content that tells the history of one of these national days, offers how-to suggestions for celebrating, or helps shoppers identify products related to the holiday.

Here are a few examples of each type.

History Articles

Activities Articles

Product-related Articles

U.S. Medal of Honor

On July 12, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation creating the U.S. Army’s Medal of Honor.

Based on the Navy’s Medal of Valor from 1861, the award honors non-commissioned officers and privates who distinguished themselves with gallantry.

Available to all those serving in the U.S. military, the award is the highest American military accommodation.

As of 2022, more than 40 million Americans have served in the U.S. military since the Civil War, but just 3,511 have received the Medal of Honor, according to the Medal of Honor Museum.

For your company’s July 2022 content marketing, consider profiling Medal of Honor recipients who may have impacted the industry your business serves.

International Kissing Day

International Kissing Day, sometimes called World Kissing Day, is supposed to have originated in the United Kingdom in 2006.

The romantic-themed occurrence has generally been adopted as a greeting card holiday globally, although not always on the same day. For content marketing, loosely mimic what you might produce for Valentine’s Day, including gift-giving guides to promote sales. Here are examples.

International Kissing Day Gift Giving

21 Great Kissing Day Gifts That Will Get You More Smooches

15 Last-minute Gift Ideas for International Kissing Day

17 Unique and Luxurious Kissing Day Gifts for Her

In addition to gift guides, content marketers might also seek to boost International Kissing Day awareness or share the history of kissing.

Start a Newsletter

In 2022, newsletters will be the new blogs, pushing content to an audience of potential customers.

When folks subscribe to a newsletter, they invite you into their day. They want to hear from you. Newsletters are especially effective if they have personality. For instance, it is not just your brand sending them information, but your spokesperson.

Try developing a creator or influencer-like approach to your newsletter. As an example, imagine an online store that sells crafting patterns. The company might pick one or two individuals to host the newsletter, writing it in the first person and offering practical crafting advice alongside product promotions.

Utah-based Sweet Red Poppy is a real-life example. The company, which sells tutorials and ebooks, had more than 560,000 subscribers on its email list in May 2022.

Comment on Culture

Last year, Mr Porter, a men’s fashion brand with an exceptional content marketing team, published an article profiling the “dad” in Bluey, the Australian cartoon series about human-like dogs.

The article is short but relevant to Mr Porter’s audience (which includes the fathers of young children) and culture since Bluey is a runaway hit in children’s programming.

For your company’s July 2022 content marketing, find ways to comment on culture. You might review a new movie, comment on a political topic, or even a religious one depending on your business’s brand and audience.